Legendary South African singer Dr Tu Nokwe decided to "marry" herself after her husband passed away in 2008 and has been living alone ever since

The 62-year-old seasoned singer opened up about living a clean life, adding that she doesn't take booze and doesn't sell her body

Tu Nokwe has been in the entertainment industry for over 50 years and has also appeared on TV shows such as The Republic and Shaka Zulu

Seasoned singer Dr Tu Nokwe has opened up about her decision to 'marry' herself. The legendary musician has been living alone since her hubby passed away in 2008.

Musician Dr Tu Nokwe has shared why she decided to "marry" herself.

Source: Instagram

The actress shared that she lives a clean life. She doesn't take alcohol and any substance, adding that she doesn't sell her body.

Speaking to Daily Sun during an interview, Dr Tu Nokwe shared that she always advises the youth to love themselves first before loving anyone. She said she also puts herself first hence she lives alone.

The 62-year old has appeared in TV shows including The Republic and Shaka Zulu. She also has her own kiddies programme on SABC 1 titled Mam'Sakhile's Story House.

The media personality, who has been in the industry for over 50 years, shared that she wasn't a musician when she began her career in the entertainment space, saying that she asked God to help her become a musician.

She grew up in KwaZulu-Natal but relocated to Johannesburg because of her career. The starlet was an actress and choreographer before she became a singer.

