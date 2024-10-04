Lunga Shabalala has finally addressed the assault allegations following his arrest

The actor/ model was taken into custody after an alleged altercation with an Uber driver, and he claims these were baseless lies

Details of the assault left netizens scratching their heads, wondering what transpired in the car

Lunga Shabalala says all charges against him were withdrawn. Images: lunga_shabalala

Source: Instagram

Lunga Shabalala has finally responded to the assault allegations after his recent arrest.

Lunga Shabalala speaks on assault case

Following his arrest, Lunga Shabalala finally addressed the allegations that he assaulted an Uber driver.

The former The River actor was reportedly involved in a scuffle after the driver allegedly slapped his girlfriend, forcing him to retaliate and attack the man. The incident is said to have occurred on 22 September 2024 at a gas station.

After both men were taken into custody, Lunga reportedly faced charges of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm - however, he finally set the record straight in a statement:

"There are no pending legal cases against me. The man involved voluntarily withdrew all charges following the incident, and the prosecutor has chosen not to pursue any form of prosecution. This outcome speaks to my innocence in this situation and underscores the baselessness of the accusations against me."

The A Soweto Love Story star went on to share that he stood firmly against violence of any kind, and asked the public and the media to refrain from spreading false information:

Mzansi reacts to Lunga Shabalala's statement

Netizens are relieved by Lunga's innocence, considering that this wouldn't be the first time he allegedly landed on the wrong side of the law:

BoityBell said:

"Glad you're safe and all is well."

yoliswanko41 was relieved:

"I respect Lunga for addressing the allegations. Professionalism in the face of adversity. Integrity shines through."

Mayo6Tee joked:

"At least now we know those muscles work."

Meanwhile, the statement did not help clarify the situation for some netizens, who were left with many unanswered questions:

LungisiweD said:

"You are talking but not saying anything."

invakha was confused:

"Was there a fight or not? The statement is so vague it makes a person wonder."

Black_Is_Queen was invested:

"The girlfriend was slapped? What did she say/ do? What happened? I wanna hear this."

More assault allegations added to Diddy case

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to the new wave of allegations stacked against Diddy.

While in custody, the music mogul is facing numerous counts of assault and trafficking, and netizens believe he has nowhere to hide.

