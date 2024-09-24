Lunga Shabalala received a Best Actor nomination at the National Film and TV Awards for his role in A Soweto Love Story

Social media reactions were mixed, with some praising his acting improvement while others felt he didn’t deserve the nomination

Entertainment commentator Jabulani MacDonald shared the news on X, sparking debate among Mzansi users

Famous Mzansi actor Lunga Shabalala was nominated for an award for his role in the new movie A Soweto Love Story at the National Film and TV Awards. Social media users shared mixed reactions to the news.

Lunga Shabalala has received a National Film and TV Awards nomination. Image: @lunga_shabalala

Source: Instagram

Lunga Shabalala scoops award nomination

Congratulations are in order for Lunga Shabalala, who recently got a top award nomination. The star, featured in several productions, got recognition for nailing his role in the popular movie A Soweto Love Story.

The news about Shabalala's nomination was shared on X by entertainment commentator Jabulani MacDonald, who wrote:

"Lunga Shabalala has been nominated for Best Actor for his role in ‘A Soweto Love Story’ at the National Film and TV Awards."

Mzansi not happy about Lunga Shabalala's nomination

Social media users seemed shocked about the actor's nomination. Many said he did not deserve the nomination. However, others congratulated him.

@AyostZA said:

"Guys this guy can act though, wassup ngani and being mean 🤷"

@Malb_Mkh_ commented:

"I think with this character, he really has shown growth. He killed it same with the Miseducation gig🤝🏻"

@thembeka_lov465 said:

"No ways. I’ve watched most of his work but not this one. The guy is not a great actor. This is fraud. Day robbery. Akaboshwe who ever nominated him."

@BafanaSurprise commented:

"Is this a joke or what 😭😭😂😂😳😳?"

@WakaNomakule wrote:

"His acting has improved immensely on his latest gigs but not award level yet."

@MalevuMandisa added:

"Congratulations to him. I hope they also nominated Sparky Xulu cos he really killed his role on this show."

Major League DJz scoop another award nomination

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that the South African DJ duo Major League DJz recently achieved another career milestone.

The famous DJ twins duo, Major League DJz, have something to celebrate as they scooped another nomination at the 2024 DJ Awards.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News