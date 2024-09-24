Lady Du was compared to the American movie character Madea after a viral video of her performance surfaced online

Social media users on X humorously noted her resemblance to Tyler Perry's Madea, commenting on her outfit and appearance

Many shared playful remarks, with some saying they were initially convinced it was Madea performing

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A video of South African businesswoman and musician Lady Du had many social media users thinking she was the American movie character Madea.

Lady Du has been compared to Madea after her recent video. Image: @ladydu_sa and Andrew Lipovsky/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal

Source: UGC

Lady Du compared to Madea in video

Hebanna! Mzansi social media users have no chill. Many compared singer and businesswoman Lady Du to Tyler Perry's Madea after a video of her performance went viral on social media.

The clip shared by @JustDineo_ on the microblogging platform X, formerly Twitter, shows the hitmaker performing for a crowd in front of a library. The post's caption read:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"Someone said they thought this was Madea, kanti ninjan e South Africa? 😭😩"

SA shares hilarious reactions to Lady Du's video

Social media users weighed in on the comparison. Many noted similarities between the South African star and the movie character Madea, played by Tyler Perry.

@Titizma1 said:

"I mean, she got the nose, glasses, shirt, and bobs right to the T. Who is she vele?"

@_Lolo_Pat commented:

"Ngathi wuye kodwa."

@PebblesNeo said:

"Lol, right in front of the Library door 🤭"

@adexnelsonx commented:

"same here, this is too much."

@BlackwolfofLa added:

"The resemblance is there."

@BafanaSurprise noted:

"Lol leave Tyler Perry alone guys please 🤣"

@gnont wrote:

"You all are mad, but isn't that madea😂"

@mgwatyu_ said:

"Ngizwe nge ngoma that is Lady Du. Otherwise, I was also convinced it's Mabel Simmons 🤣"

Lady Du flaunts stunning billboard for her campaign

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that one thing a lady does is chase the bag, and Lady Du recently bagged another cool campaign with a major brand!

Our girl, Lady Du, is one of the hardest-working entertainers in South Africa, and her work ethic speaks for itself. From chart-topping hits to business expansions, one would swear the Tjina hitmaker never has time to rest, especially after bagging a new campaign.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News