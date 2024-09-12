The South African duo Major League DJz recently got nominated for another award at the 2024 DJ Awards

The twin brothers were nominated under the Afro category alongside Black Coffee and Kelvin Momo

Speaking about the nomination, the duo said that this nomination was a dream come true for them

Major League DJz got nominated for the 2024 DJ Awards. Image: Darren Gerrish/Dave Benett

The South African DJ duo, Major League DJz, recently bagged another career milestone.

Major League DJz nominated for the 2024 DJ Awards

The famous DJ twins duo, Major League DJz, have something to celebrate as they scooped another nomination at the 2024 DJ Awards.

According to a media statement shared with Briefly News, the twins Bandile and Banele Mbere were nominated for the Afro category alongside South African stars Black Coffee and Kelvin Momo.

The statement reads:

"Major League DJz have just earned a remarkable nomination at the 2024 DJ Awards in the Afro category. This nomination cements their position as trailblazers in the global music scene and recognises their contribution to shaping the ever-evolving sound of Afro-electronic music.

"As South African music continues to influence the world, Major League DJz stand at the forefront of this movement. Their inclusion in this category alongside heavyweights like Black Coffee and Kelvin Momo clearly indicates that their unique blend of Amapiano, Afrobeat, and electronic elements resonates globally..."

The prestigious award ceremony will be held at Chinois in Ibiza, Spain, on Wednesday, 2 October 2024.

Speaking about the nomination, the twins said that this was a dream come true for them:

"This nomination is a dream come true. We’ve always believed in the power of African music to unite people, and to be recognised on this scale is a win not just for us, but for every artist pushing the sound of the continent forward."

Major League DJz dragged for fashion sense

In more Major League DJz updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the twin DJs' latest fashion statement that had netizens scratching their heads, with one user saying:

"Maybe I'm too poor to understand."

Online users previously attacked them after posting pictures of them wearing huge shoes and netizens rolling on the floor and laughing.

