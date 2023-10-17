The Major League DJz have grown immensely in their careers from being hip hop DJs to transitioning into the Amapiano space

Their musical evolution was coupled with an ever-evolving fashion sense that has turned heads on several occasions

In a recent post, the twin DJs had online users baffled at their style of dress and trolled them to hell and back

The Major League DJz had fans puzzled over their fashion sense after showing off their oversized jeans. Images: majorleaguedjz

The Major League DJz have once again caught attention with their bold fashion statements. The twin DJs shared a new photo dump that's had the socials hysterical over their oversized jeans.

Fans questioned the Zulu Girls hitmaker's fashion senses while others praised their trendy styles.

Major League DJz' fashion raises eyebrows

In a recent Instagram photo dump, the Major League DJz shared their latest outrageous fashion statement - oversized jeans.

As per usual, the NdiKuze hitmakers were coordinated, sporting baseball caps, sunglasses, graphic t-shirts, and of course, the exaggerated pants.

Seemingly inspired by the current baggy pants trend taken from the early 2000s, the DJz turned it up a notch with jeans long enough to drag on the floor:

"It’s NO MORE SAFE."

Fans weigh in on the Major League DJz outfits

Followers were left puzzled and scratching their heads as they tried to figure out the Major League DJz' fashion sense:

allset2o23 said:

"These pants can make 5 more regular-sized jeans for me!"

wilson__spear responded:

"They sold their souls, going thru humiliation rituals!"

dumdiesel commented:

"Fashion can pass me!"

Sir_Be_Good posted:

"The one holding a phone took two steps before the jeans moved!"

Other followers were impressed with the twin DJs' outfits and commanded them:

kefilwe_mabote praised:

"Those pants! Ate!"

anele_zondo said:

"Dope!"

neo_kgolane responded:

"Ate it up!"

tundemoney0911 commented:

"Big energy!"

Major League DJz bag EA Sports FC soundtrack

In a recent report, Briefly News caught online reactions to the Major League DJz landing a place on the new EA Sports FC 2024 soundtrack.

The game launched on 29 September and the soundtrack features even more of our favourite local hitmakers flying the South African flag high.

The twin DJz recently joined Black Coffee when he made history with his debut at Madison Square Garden in New York.

