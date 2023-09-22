The Major League DJz have been revealed as part of the EA Sports FC 2024 soundtrack

The twin DJs are part of a list of global superstars to grace the game's soundtrack for their remake of Brenda Fassie's Vuli Ndlela

Kasango and Zakes Bantwini also made the soundtrack with the 2021 hit song Osama

Major League DJz revealed the news of their song 'Mamgobhozi' with Major Lazer being part of the EA Sports FC 2024 soundtrack. Images: majorleaguedjz

Source: Instagram

Major League DJz have been announced as part of the upcoming EA Sports FC soundtrack for 2024. The superstar brother duo join a list of stars including J. Cole, Stormzy, as well as Zakes Bantwini whose song Osama with Kasango will feature in the upcoming football game.

The EA Sports FC soundtrack is now available on Spotify and the game officially launches on 29 September 2023.

Major League DJz join EA Sports soundtrack

In an Instagram post shared by EA Sports FC and Spotify, the companies revealed the soundtrack to football fans and music enthusiasts.

Star footballer and Manchester City player, Erling Haaland graces the game's cover while the soundtrack features an extensive list of global superstars.

The Major League DJz and Major Lazer made the cut with their song titled Mamgobhozi, a remake of Brenda Fassie's 1997 hit song, Vuli Ndlela:

"Bringing you the sounds of The World’s Game."

Mzansi cheers Major League DJz on for EA Sports FC soundtrack

The DJs shared the news on their Twitter page and received rave reactions from fans and followers celebrating the news with them:

JustRefiloe_ said:

"This is what dreams are made of well done guys!"

SerojaneLennox responded:

"The work always pays off, congratulations."

roctober_ commented:

"Playing a match bumping Brenda Fassie is going to really slap."

thabip_dj posted:

"To more and more SA artists on EAFC. Piano way!!!"

mj_beenbetter added:

"Hearing Osama while playing Fifa would send me!"

KING_GIV3N said:

"Congratulations can't wait for 00:00, so I can whip people on FUT while jamming to track."

Major League DJz mocked for their style

In a recent report, Briefly News covered online reactions to the Major League DJz' style of dress where Mzansi trolled the brother's outfits.

The DJs came on the scene as hip hop disk jockeys, however, they eventually shifted with the advent of Amapiano and began to pioneer the genre, helping take it to global markets.

The twin brothers once called the South African government out for it's lack of support for Amapiano and its artists.

Source: Briefly News