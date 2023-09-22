Rapper and lyricist Youngsta CPT shared his admiration for the late AKA's fanbase

The Megacy took to Twitter to celebrate Youngsta CPT and AKA's song for reaching a million streams on Spotify

Mzansi responded to the rapper's appreciation post and showered him with love and heartfelt messages

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Youngsta CPT praised the late AKA's fanbase for their loyalty to the slain rapper's music. Image: @youngstacpt, @akaworldwide

Source: Instagram

One thing about the late rapper, AKA, his fans are die-hards, and their consistency in supporting his music and staying loyal to him is out of this world.

Youngsta CPT appreciates The Megacy

Rapper and lyricist Youngsta CPT was stunned by The Megacy's immense support and loyalty for the late rapper, AKA.

The Main Ou's hitmaker showed his appreciation for the fanbase as they took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to celebrate his song in collaboration with AKA, for reaching a million streams on the online music platform Spotify.

Youngsta CPT shared a tweet on Twitter voicing his admiration. The rapper wrote:

"Yoh, wish I had fans like The Megacy! SALUTAS to you all for keeping the passion alive and the spirit soaring."

See the tweet below:

Earlier this year, the rapper penned an emotional farewell to AKA, following his brutal murder that happened in February 2023 at Durban.

Mzansi showers Youngsta CPT with love

Shortly after the rapper shared the appreciation post, social media users went to his comment section and flooded it with love and heartfelt messages:

@SaintSmash100 wrote:

"You stood by us, and we shall stand by you! Salutas, let's play the game."

@ThabangBK said:

"Wes Kaap is how I got introduced to you, and I was downloading as many of your mixtapes as I could from datafilehost. Now we are streaming. You never stop dropping, please."

@ThembaENgcobo1 replied:

"We got you too bro."

@DaLooneyTune responded:

"You're one SOLID oke WE GOT YOU!!!!"

@Asive_siguca wrote:

"Wes-kaap yenza 1. Ganja beat x Youngsta combo yezistarring."

@GiddyHarvey said:

"We here for you Young."

@Jayleyds said:

"We got you."

Youngsta CPT is booked and busy, as he recently collaborated with the young hip-hop rapper Dee Koala on a single titled Khaltsha.

Youngsta CPT calls out AKA's close buddies

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that AKA's close friend and industry colleague, YoungstaCPT, took to his Twitter page to put the rapper's close friends and associates on full blast for not advocating for the rapper's justice.

YoungstaCPT is unhappy with how AKA's close friends and associates have gone quiet following his assassination over a month ago. The rapper and his friend Tebello "Tibz" Motsoane were gunned down in Durban, but no arrests have been made yet.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News