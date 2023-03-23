YoustaCPT came out guns blazing at late rapper AKA's close friends who have gone mum following his assassination

The Cape Town-based rapper took to his page to call on those who moved in close circles with the star to speak up and demand justice for him

Fans weighed in and said those who were with him on the night of the murder need also to speak up and help the police in arresting the murderers

YoungstaCPT is unhappy with how AKA's close friends and associates have gone quiet following his assassination over a month ago. The rapper and his friend Tebello "Tibz" Motsoane were gunned down in Durban, but no arrests have been made yet.

YoungstaCPT has urged AKA's close friends to keep demanding justice for him. Image: @youngstacpt and @akaworldwide

Source: Instagram

There's speculation that one of AKA's friends betrayed him and worked with the hitmen to kill him. The late rapper's bodyguard Anwar "Dogg" Khan seemingly confirmed the rumours when he said the protocol was breached during the rapper's trip to Durban.

YoungstaCPT calls out AKA's close friends

According to ZAlebs, AKA's close friend and industry colleague YoungstaCPT took to his Twitter page to put the rapper's close friends and associates on full blast for not advocating for the rapper's justice.

YoungtaCPT added that he couldn't be the only one mad about AKA's death. The annoyed rapper wrote:

"I shouldn’t be the most upset about Kiernan dying! Where’s his close brasse? Where’s the team? Where are the associates? Where’s the law? Come now ouens, open your bek & DALA WHAT YOU MUST!"

YoungstaCPT's followers agree with him, calls for justice for AKA

The rapper's followers shared the same sentiments. Many said those with AKA the night of the murder should speak up and give more information to the police.

@itsmadogchief wrote:

"Where's Don? Can he please tell us what that guy he saw looked like? So that we can try searching for him. By now they should have a sketch of him at least."

@solomonsnazli85 added:

"I can't reveal all that he shared with me here because it’s so deep And you need to hear this and guide me on how to put it all out there."

AKA's fans drag Da L.E.S after he criticised them for seeking justice for assassinated rapper: "We won't stop"

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that AKA's close friend Da L.E.S is being cooked after trying to silence the assassinated rapper's fans who have been seeking justice for their fave since his murder on February 10, 2023.

#JusticeforAKA has been trending ever since AKA departed this world. Supa Mega's fans, affectionately known as the Megacy, want the police to work harder at looking for the gunmen who ended the Mass Country rapper's life.

The Megacy is even attempting to assist the justice system in arresting AKA's killers by analysing critical information about the high-profile case, including the viral CCTV footage of the shooting.

