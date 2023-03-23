AKA's bodyguard Anwar "Dogg" Khan has gone viral after speaking out about the rapper's brutal murder

A video of Khan demonstrating what the security appointed to keep Supa Mega safe that fateful night might have missed trended on Twitter

South Africans had mixed reactions, with some claiming Dogg used the murder to promote his business, while others claimed the information was critical in catching AKA's killers

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

AKA's security guard, Anwar "Dogg" Khan, described how he would have protected AKA if he had been with him when unknown men gunned him down in Durban on February 10.

AKA's bodyguard Anwar "Dogg" Khan, shared the safety protocols that might have been breached when AKA died. Image: @JohnsonAwalle/Twitter and @akaworldwide

Source: UGC

According to The South African, Khan was busy when AKA died. Dogg had been hired to provide security for US rapper Abbas "Bas" Hamad, who was in South Africa then. However, he ensured that the Company rapper was still protected by assigning one of his employees because the rapper had received multiple threats.

AKA's bodyguard Anwar "Dogg" Khan demonstrating safety protocols received split views from Mzansi

@ThisIsColbert shared a sneak peek of Dogg's interview on My Guest Tonight with Annika Larsen. In the video, Supa Mega's bodyguard revealed the safety protocol the security team must follow when accompanying an artist into and out of venues.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Peeps had mixed feelings about the video. Some thought the clip promoted Dogg's security business, Pentagon Group bodyguard. Others said it was important to know the security procedures because AKA's killer could have been among those with him on that fateful night.

@OfentseShezi said:

"Was he off duty that day? Bathong, how did the criminals know he wasn’t on duty?"

@MhlengiNombeko shared:

"How did imgulukudu know that his security team was weak that day? Someone very close to AKA worked with the enemy."

@MandlakheMkhiz4 posted:

"AKA was set up. Nota was right."

@SiirrBarnes replied:

"Ey man, it's always easy to talk after something terrible happens. Those guys wanted AKA dead, which would've happened even if this guy was there!"

AKA's bodyguard Anwar "Dogg" Khan claims protocol was breached when AKA went to Wish restaurant

Dogg asserted that things would have turned out differently if he had been present when Supa Mega went to Durban. The visit to Wish restaurant, where the Composure hitmaker was gunned down, wouldn't have occurred because it was not planned.

"Had I been there, that protocol would not have been breached, simply because that call would’ve came through the road manager."

AKA's road manager was "Scorpion" Siya Mdluli, rapper K.O's brother. According to ZAlebs, shortly after AKA's fans accused K.O's brother of involvement in AKA's murder, the SETE hitmaker threatened to sue them for false accusations.

In an Instagram post, K.O stated that those smearing his and Siya's names had already begun to suffer the consequences of spreading unproven rumours.

AKA's brother Steffan Forbes seemingly posts cryptic a message about a snake among their friends

In related news, Briefly News reported that AKA's brother Steffan Forbes dropped a cryptic message that raised everyone's eyebrows.

Following Khan's explosive interview, fans have placed AKA's friends under the spotlight. Many have concluded that one of his friends knew about the hit and had communication with the hitmen.

According to ZAlebs, the late rapper's brother Steffan Forbes left fans with more questions than answers when he took to his Instagram stories to seemingly hint that a snake is in their circle.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News