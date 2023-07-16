Major League DJz have added their opinion on the Amapiano debate, which had netizens riled up on Twitter

The Amapiano duo questioned why the government had not done enough to support the genre

They pleaded with South Africans to focus more on growing the genre than gatekeeping it

American rapper Swae Lee sparked a debate when he credited Nigeria for creating Amapiano. Image: @majourleaguedjz

Rapper Swae Lee caused a ruckus when he credited Nigeria when he mentioned his intentions of making Amapiano music.

Major League adds their 2 cents on the Amapiano debate, says the government should do more

The duo alluded that there is misplaced anger in the debate, mentioning the government's lack of support for the genre.

"What is South Africa doing for Amapiano to make sure Amapiano is really taken to the world? What has the government done for Amapiano? This is our best export, but what support have we given to the genre to make sure it touches all corners of the world?"

The twins added that people should focus on fighting the relevant fight instead of focusing on something else.

Netizens weigh in on Major League's views

@SirDealerSoul said:

"No disrespect, but Nigeria didn't get funding from the government for their Afro pop. America didn't get funding for Hip-hop, yall just wanna be babied and then come back to flex on us by calling us broke. Push yourselves, and we will support you. Leave that tax money for the poor."

@uShozi said":

"Support? The average South African is buying tickets to shows/gigs, reposting Tik Toks, joining dance challenges, streaming or buying the music, people like Groove Cartel are eating on YouTube, YOU guys are coining it with the Balcony Mix etc. What more do you want from us?"

@TheRichRakgadi said:

"Cassper says it in his music all the time!! STOP WAITING ON THE GOVERNMENT!!!"

@MdlaloNosipho said:

"A white man is gonna take a business risk on Amapiano, own it & you will all cry that white people are controlling Amapiano. Nigerians didn’t get help from their government to push Afrobeat. You all have the support of Africa to push Amapiano, but someone needs to take a risk."

@uGiovannii said:

"Of course you’re going to point fingers at the government — it’s always the easiest route to take whenever there’s a problem with something that’s from this country. it’s easier to ask this than to take matters into your own hands for the benefit of all rather than your own."

Swae Lee apologises for causing division with his Amapiano tweet

Briefly News previously reported that Swae Lee caught wind of the drama he caused when he credited Nigeria for creating Amapiano.

"I never discredited anybody. Sorry y’all read it that way. I never said anything about its origins in that tweet. I was just letting my fans know I’m tapped in and have been cooking some amapiano-style songs. Salute to the history of amapiano and the first creators of it. I’m not taking that away from anybody. Much love, and stay tuned."

His apology was met with mixed reactions.

