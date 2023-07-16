A TikTok video of a man complaining about customers who didn't leave a 10% tip on a R1 000 bill got tongues wagging

The content creator said that tipping is an essential part of eating out and accused the customers of being stingy

Mzansi TikTok users reacted with differing opinions, and said restaurants should compensate their staff with decent pay

A video showing a restaurant bill went viral. Image: @larrybyday

Social media platforms have become powerful tools for expressing opinions and sparking debates.

Man complains about customers lacking tipping etiquette

One recent TikTok video ignited a heated discussion on tipping etiquette. A content creator shared his frustration about customers who failed to leave a 10% tip on a hefty R1,000 bill.

He accused them of being stingy and unkind for utilising the restaurant's table, chairs, and cutlery without acknowledging the service provided.

Man's rant highlights the importance of gratitude and fair wages

The video showing the bill was uploaded by @larrybyday and amassed an impressive 147 000 views in just three days.

However, the video sparked a division among Mzansi people. Many argued that tipping should not be mandatory and that it is the restaurant's responsibility to adequately compensate their staff.

Watch the video below:

South African man's TikTok rant divides opinions

@elyphant98 said:

"It's unfair that customers are made to feel obligated to tip. Do you tip the cashier at PicknPay? No, because they're doing their job. same concept."

@kirstenx0x shared:

"I always tip but it shouldn't be my responsibility to pay someone at their place of employment. It's not normal."

@mulalosdk mentioned:

"Some of these restaurant groups are listed on the JSE and you should see their financials. How come they can't pay waiters normal salaries?"

@thwala780 wrote:

"I was a waiter but it's not a must to tip you gotta be strong man it's life and move on nothing personal."

@_Joe_Bloggs said:

"They don’t work for free, they get a salary tipping is not mandatory."

@meckhailjosephus commented:

"Maybe the person wasn't happy with the service. "

@queenzie2018 posted:

"I tip only when I have money to tip and it's never above R20. I also save for months so I can be able to take myself out for a treat."

@mrjacobs added:

"You don't get to tell people what to do with their money bru. Leave the tax nonsense and jokes."

