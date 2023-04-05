A video of a disgruntled Standard Bank customer is spreading like wildfire on social media platforms

The woman allegedly drove her car into the branch in Boksburg because of poor customer service

She can be seen in the clip arguing with the security guard while demanding her money from the bank

An angry Standard Bank customer argued with the security guard about the poor service. Image: @mamzoh_mommybest

After waiting for hours, one woman caused a scene at the Standard Bank Boksburg branch. She attempted to drive her car through the front doors.

Video of disgruntled Standard Bank customer goes viral

She can be seen in the video posted by @mamzoh_mommybest complaining about the service at the top of her lungs.

"All I want is my money. I've been patient enough. I've been sitting in the bank for more than four hours."

The security tried to calm her down, but she kept screaming that she wanted her money and told them not to touch her.

The clip gathered more than 476 000 views, and thousands commented about Standard Bank's customer service.

South Africans weigh in on woman's complaint

@Balobedu_King wrote:

"Imagine as a boyfriend you cheat on her. You are dead. She will run you over this one.️"

@Lazy_Zee♥️ mentioned:

"On behalf of all the South African women we nominate you as our chairperson for the Women’s Conference."

@TukishiSedibana shared:

"Standard Bank has the worst service ever."

@I_am_Lee said:

"It's nice to have money. Some of us can’t even throw stones at the bank."

@Z€€ added:

"She’s the right person to go represent us at Eskom."

@dumisanijames posted:

"Capitec users are sitting here with our popcorn watching all the drama."

@Nozipho suggested:

"I honestly think it was necessary. After this, she needs to go and apply for a passport or something at home affairs and do the same."

@Kellogg'scornflakes commented:

"Standard Bank when it comes to waiting is a nightmare, I've moved to Capitec Bank. The only problem with Capitec is they have a few ATMs. Their service is top tier."

@jacquessandilemth3:

"I love this woman. They called the mlungu cop thinking he will make a difference."

