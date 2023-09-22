Khosi Twala, winner of Big Brother Titans is set to host the upcoming DStv Delicious Festival alongside Lawrence Maleka

The festival, scheduled for Saturday, 23 September promises a star-studded lineup of South African and international performers, delectable food offerings, and top-notch presenters

Khosi Twala's announcement on Instagram garnered enthusiastic support from fans eagerly anticipating her hosting role at the event

Khosi Twala is in her winning era and we love seeing it. The Big Brother Titans winner who recently bagged an award at the just-ended People's 40 Under 40 SA Awards was announced as one of the DStv Delicious Festival hosts.

Khosi Twala has announced that she will be hosting the DStv Delicious Festival. Image: @khosi_twala

Source: Instagram

Khosi Twala to host the DStv Delicious Festival

The DStv Delicious Festival keeps getting better. Not only does the highly expected event happening on Saturday 23 September have a star-studded line-up of top South African and international stars, it will also have delicious meals that food lovers are looking forward to.

The event will also bring some of the country's best presenters to host the show. Reality television star and fitness fanatic Khosi Twala recently announced that she will be hosting the event alongside Lawrence Maleka, Stoan and Penny Lebyane.

Taking to her Instagram page, the Big Brother Titans winner wrote:

"Your hosts for the DStv Delicious International Food & Music Festival Powered by LottoStar.

"This Saturday I’ll be hosting one of the biggest festivals in the country along side the incredible @sirlawrencemaleka make sure you Don’t miss this amazing event with the performances from likes of @temsbaby @oscarmbo @lamiez_holworthy @arresteddevelopment__ and many more."

Khosi Twala's fans can't wait for the DStv Delicious Festival

Social media users are counting down the days to the day of the DStv Delicious Festival. Many congratulated the star on bagging the gig.

@libhogeza commented:

"Congratulations Khosi "

@yayarsa wrote:

"My baby!! "

@marvinachi said:

"We need to start scheduling this congratulations weekly oh "

@blue_mbombo noted:

"Look at my superstar "

@thandekile932 added:

"Soooo proud of you khosi you are in the game with the big names Congratulation my little girl keep on shining ma baby we will support you no matter what❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

@danquah said:

"Keep making us proud girl u have a good presentation skills so go for it king khosi to the world."

