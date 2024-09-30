Drama unfolded as the South African actor Lunga Shabalala was allegedly arrested for assault

It was reported that the model assaulted an Uber Driver who slapped his girlfriend during a ride

Lunga and the Uber Driver were arrested after the assault took place at a fueling station in Sandton

Actor Lunga Shabalala allegedly assaulted an Uber driver. Image: Frennie Shivambu/Lucky Nxumalo

The South African actor and TV presenter Lunga Shabalala landed in hot water recently after news of him being behind bars circulated online.

Lunga Shabalala allegedly arrested for assaulting Uber driver

Social media has been buzzing as the former Selimathunzi presenter Lunga Shabalala, who recently made headlines for bagging a National Film and TV Awards (NFTA) nomination.

Recently, Lunga became the talk of the town after the news and gossip page MDNews shared news about the star allegedly arrested for assaulting an Uber driver at a fuelling station in Sandton. It was reported that Shabalala assaulted the e-hailing driver for slapping his girlfriend during a ride.

The news and gossip page wrote:

"Lunga Shabalala has been arrested on accusations of assaulting an Uber driver. The charges against Shabalala include assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm following a scuffle with the driver at a fuel station in Sandton. The altercation erupted after the driver purportedly slapped Shabalala's girlfriend during a ride. Shabalala allegedly hurled a bottle at the driver, prompting the driver to strike back with a wheel spanner."

See the post below:

Netizens react to Lunga's arrest

Many netizens flooded the comment section reacting to the actor's arrest. Here's what they had to say:

@khandizwe_chris commented:

"He slapped his girlfriend? Damn, Who wouldn't fight back, though? I know it's not the best decision but the feeling you'll get for not standing up for your Partner? But keh Law Is Law."

@Mayo6Tee responded:

"He was doing what every man should do."

@StHonorable said:

"He should have sent him to his ancestors, how dare he beat his woman?"

@Ihhashi_Turkei wrote:

"How was Lunga wrong for protecting his girlfriend, though? The driver threw the first punch/slap."

@m_kobene replied:

"Who opened the case?"

@XUFFLER responded:

"The Uber driver was wrong…touch my girlfriend in front of me I’ll go crazy."

