A young gent got candid about the struggles that e-hailing drivers face, and peeps were left in their feelings

In the video, the man revealed how drivers are now forced to drive into areas that are not safe because out of "desperation"

Social media users reacted to the guy's content as they flocked to the comments to express their thoughts

One gent called out an e-hailing service and shared the drivers' struggles in a video making rounds online.

A man shared the harsh realities of being an e-hailing driver in South Africa.

Source: TikTok

Man shares struggles of being an e-hailing driver

In the clip he unloaded on TikTok, the guy expressed that being an e-hailing driver is "crazy" as one does not have a "life" outside of it.

"You not gonna have friends, you not gonna have family, you not gonna have time for anybody. Imagine you have to work seven days a week, each and every day, with no off day, and you get a trip that is called a trip rider. It is at least 18 km to pick up, 20km to drop off, and it is not even worth it," he said in the video.

@brownfitboy went on to say that passengers may think you are making money from the trip, but you are not. He said drivers are sleeping on the road, and there are no good services on the e-hailing platform, which results in drivers not being paid, according to the young man.

The man called upon the e-hailing services to adjust their conditions so drivers could provide for their families.

The riders are getting charged a lot of money, and your driver is not getting even 70% of that... So please adjust your prices and block off certain areas where drivers are being hijacked."

Watch the video below:

People react to man's story

Many could relate to the gent's story as they flooded the comments section to share their experiences, while some expressed their thoughts.

User said:

"Uber was designed to be a side hustle."

Johannesmalebana3 added:

"I hear you, but if Uber was expensive, no one would use it."

Sweetness commented:

"Been a driver for nearly five years, and I'm still where I was five years ago, I'm done bro last month, doing this."

User suggested:

"Switch to bolt, bro."

PhillipMash🇿🇦 shared:

"It doesn't make business sense, brother, the reason why I left Uber."

Mpum283 expressed:

"Well said, bro. Very true. Uber is cheap, and drivers get nothing."

Woman shares unusual safety tip for e-hailing rides in a video

Briefly News previously reported that a woman in Mzansi showed ladies how she protects herself when she hops into an e-hailing cab.

According to Business Tech, South Africa's crime rate has skyrocketed, and the nation is now listed as one of the top dangerous countries in the world. Therefore, people will do everything possible to keep themselves safe.

