The South African Police Service has arrested three people in the Eastern Cape area

The suspects are persons of interest and could have ties to the Lusikisiki shooting

18 people were tragically killed when gunman opened fire on two households in the area

Senzo Mchunu confirmed that the South Africa Police Service had arrested three men who were persons of interest. Image: Brenton Geach.

Source: Getty Images

Three persons of interest have been arrested in the Eastern Cape, who could be linked with the deadly Lusikisiki mass shootings.

18 people were arrested when gunman opened fire at two separated households in the Eastern Cape.

The majority of the victims were women, while the youngest person killed was a 14-year-old.

Minister confirms persons of interest were arrested

Speaking at the memorial service of the victims Police Minister Senzo Mchunu confirmed that three people were arrested.

He add that police were also searching for a fourth person, with Mchunu saying they know the person’s name and surname already.

Mchunu provides clarity on arrests

The minister announced the news while addressing crowds at the memeorial service, but then held a press briefing later in which he claried his comments.

He explained that the suspects arrested weren’t necessarily involved in the killing of the 18 people, or linked to the case, but were persons of interest.

He added that they were also being investigated for a number of murders in the area, and were also wanted by police before the deadly mass shooting.

He further stated that in time, as police continued their investigations, the men could be directly linked to the Lusikisiki shooting.

He clarified that no one was arrested as yet specifically for the shootings which rocked the nation on September 28.

The three men are expected to appear in court on Monday, 7 October, where the nature of their charges will be disclosed.

Source: Briefly News