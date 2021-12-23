ANC MP Boy Mamabolo has announced his intention to run for the governing party's deputy president

Mamabolo said he will be contesting for the position at the ANC's national elective conference (NEC) next year

The politician caused huge controversy last year when he allegedly threatened to kick a journalist in the testicles

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC)'s controversial Member of Parliament (MP) Jacob Boy Mamabolo has his sights dead set on becoming the ruling party's deputy president.

On Thursday, the politician's foundation announced that he will be contesting for the position at the ANC's national elective conference (NEC) in December 2022. Speaking to TimesLIVE, Mamabolo said the announcement comes as local branches want him to run for the position.

"I can confirm the statement. There have been talks in branches and regions for some time now. Who am I to say no to the ANC branches? If it is their wish for me to be in a particular position, I can't say no to them," Mamabolo said.

The MP reflected on how the same branches took him to parliament as it was not thought possible at the time that someone could go from an ANC branch to occupy a seat in parliament.

Mamabolo said when the ANC branches approached him about running for the position, they expressed, in no uncertain terms, that they wanted to launch young people in the ANC's top six. Of course, this is unheard of in South Africa as ministers and established politicians are often older, more experienced folks.

Mamabolo, who is the chairperson of the party's Milo Malatjie branch in Seshego, Polokwane, was in July last year called to order by the party after he allegedly threatened to kick a journalist in the testicles, according to News24.

The journalist was investigating an incident in which the politician criticised President Cyril Ramaphosa for his decision to ban the sale of alcohol for the second time amid strict lockdown regulations in the country. A source claimed that Mamabolo had threatened some of the members of the Milo Malatjie branch.

However, with his ambitions within the party now bigger than ever, the former Limpopo ANC Youth League chairperson said the deputy president position was key, both in the party and state. He said if he were to be elected, he would ensure that young people are deployed to strategic positions.

"We want to see young people in cabinet, more young people in councils, we want to see them venturing into business and build them to become new billionaires," said Mamabolo.

