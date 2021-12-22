The ANC has processed some of the outstanding payments due to its employees after several months of non-payment

Reports are suggesting the party is scrambling to come up with about R200 million to finance the rest of its debts

Locals online were critical of the party's sudden ability to afford salaries, with speculation rife over corruption

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) has, at last, paid its staff their outstanding monthly salaries for two months after they went without a paycheck for over 90 days.

Although December payments are only expected to be processed on Wednesday, Pule Mabe, the party's spokesperson, said salaries and wages covering October and November have as of Tuesday already been made.

Reports last week suggested the ruling party was clambering to come up with about R200 million to finance its debts and pay its employees, both of which have been well-documented, before the end of the year.

TimesLIVE reported that the staff, at the time, stated they were faced with the prospect of enduring a bleak Christmas as the ANC had not honoured its promise to pay them through the course of several months.

Hundreds of millions needed

Mabe was unable to confirm whether the reported R200 million required to settle the party's debt has been raised, only noting that staff would have all their monies before Christmas.

However, it is not the first time a fiasco has played out over the non-payment of staff remuneration. IOL reported that the ANC struggled to pay staff salaries in February and March.

Similarly, in December 2019, and again in June last year, the ANC alerted staff that it would not be able to fulfil its obligations to pay salaries for the aforementioned pay cycles.

The ANC has a salary bill of more than R12 million, although this information has not been able to be verified. Further, the party is said to have accumulated a provident fund debt amounting to a reported R140 million, in addition to recurring pay-as-you-earn (PAYE) or Employees tax debt, among other debts.

Citizens not easily swayed

Despite the now processed payments and one more that is expected, locals would not be moved from being critical of the party's ability to suddenly be in a position to afford staff salaries. Briefly News took to Facebook to unearth the various remarks shared.

@Melusi Ndlovu Labengwe wrote:

"They are paid with Covid Social Relief Grant that is Supposed to be Paying Unemployed Youth of South Africa. That is being received from W.H.O Last year."

@Ous Moeder Josephine Selebano said:

"What is their daily scope#job description."

@Joy McLaren added:

"Where did the money come from all of a sudden? Zondo will still be working way into the New Year - 2023."

@Clinton Palmer offered:

"And now the staff will dance and sing, thanking the ANC for being such a great employer."

@Darryl Maze mentioned:

"Wonder where they stole the money from?? They must send proof that these salaries have been paid and not just a publicity stunt."

Joburg ANC promises 150 000 jobs in first week

Elsewhere, Briefly News previously reported that ahead of the local government elections on 1 November, the ANC had vowed to create 150 000 new jobs if they received the backing of the city of Johannesburg.

At the time, ActionSA president Herman Mashaba dubbed it "another ANC corruption project". During an interview with an external publication, ANC Regional Secretary Dada Morero stated that the party has vowed to generate 150 000 jobs on its first day in office while urging the people to trust the ANC to keep its promises.

