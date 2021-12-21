The Zondo Commission says it needs two months to complete the report on the State Capture Commission of Inquiry

The commission says it will publish the report in three different parts because some aspects of the report will be completed by the end of the year

South Africans are not amused with Raymond Zondo's latest bid and believe it's a waste of taxpayers' funds

JOHANNESBURG - If acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has his way, South Africans might get to hear more of the State Capture Inquiry of Commission in 2022.

President Cyril Ramaphosa was the last person to testify before the commission in August and gave an account of corruption within government structures and the African National Congress. Following the president's testimony, the Zondo was expected to have a report ready for the country by the end of September.

The Zondo Commission says it will not be able to meet the 31 December deadline and will need an additional extension for February 2022.

However, the commission realised that a month was not enough to fit years of testimony into a report and asked the Gauteng High Court for a three-month extension which was granted.

The commission now says it would need another two months to complete the final report on the findings from over 100 witnesses that testified and will be applying to get an extension until February 2022, according to News24.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Zondo says the state capture team has worked really hard in the past few months, however, they will not be able to complete the scope of the work that needs to be done by the end of the year.

Zondo says the final report that will be presented will be published in three parts, mainly because there are some aspects of the report that can be completed by 31 December, according to IOL.

South Africans are tired of the Zondo commission's requests for an extension

Social media are seemingly fed that the state capture report will not be published anytime soon. Some people believe that these extensions are only being requested so that more money can be milked from taxpayers.

@MrLNgwenya said:

"State capture has become a cow milk for Zondo and his fellow actors, just imagine wasting money that is equal to the one lost in so-called state capture only to have nobody going to jail, after all this comedy movie."

@mashobanes said:

"We are Zondo's peasants. He'll extend until Kingdom come. The guy's very clear he has nothing to put on the table, not to mention a plethora of challenges that will be made from his 'findings'."

@LindaDX1 said:

"This one enjoys these extensions he's busy wasting taxpayers money he wants to secure the bag that's it."

@wmorton3 said:

"Zondo must start paying back money now. Let it hit his pocket."

@GreenyZA said:

"He just needs some more money, he'll release the report "soon"... as soon as everyone has paid for their names to be removed from the report."

State Capture Inquiry: President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks about Zuma and corruption

Briefly News previously reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa expressed at the State Capture Commission of Inquiry that he would have lost his job had he been head-on confrontational about state capture allegations with former President Jacob Zuma.

Ramaphosa noted that while he may have publicly spoken out against some of Zuma's decisions in the past such as firing Minister Pravin Gordhan, he was limited in how confrontational he could be because he believes that Zuma would have fired him, according to SowetanLIVE.

Ramaphosa also stated that he made a conscious decision to stay as Zuma's number two and resist corruption rather than resign from his position so that he would be able to dismantle corruption from the inside, according to Reuters.

