R3.7b in Assets Seized by NPA Linked to State Capture, Including a Private Jet

JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority's Investigating Directorate has seized over R3 billion in assets linked to state capture.

The estimated R3.7 billion in assets could be forfeited over to the state. Among the confiscated items is a R57 million private jet, a R17 million office park and a mansion worth R12 million.

Judge Raymond Zondo will hand in his report into state capture in January. Photo credit: GCIS/Flickr

The assets belonged to people who were allegedly involved in state capture while former president Jacob Zuma was in power.

When the cases go the trial and if the suspects are found guilty the assets will be permanently handed over to the state.

A large portion of the assets is linked to Eskom followed by the Gupta family and associates according to EWN.

Earlier, IOL reported that the state capture report would be handed over to President Cyril Ramaphosa on the 1st of January 2022.

The Zondo Commission will submit its report that took three years to compile and consisted of rigorous testimonies for a wide range of sources.

Zondo rejects Fraser's cross-examination request with deadline in mind

Earlier, Briefly News reported that Judge Raymond Zondo has denied Arthur Fraser's application to conduct a cross-examination of state capture witnesses.

“I can see no reason why it is in the public interest to grant the right to the cross-examination of witnesses. It stands to be dismissed and is so dismissed,” Zondo said.

The Zondo Commission's term expires on 31 December, which makes this the deadline for their report. According to News24, Fraser is set to fulfil his promise of exposing high-ranking members of public office for their participation in state capture and related corruption.

State Capture alive and well at Eskom according to CEO De Ruyter

In similar news, Eskom CEO André de Ruyter said that state capture did not end when the notorious Gupta family fled South Africa.

He said that the networks that had been established earlier are still running and corruption has become part of the fabric of Eskom.

De Ruyter said that he was surprised to learn that how things were presented as normal in board room documents when he first took over.

Source: Briefly.co.za