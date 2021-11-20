State Capture Alive and Well at Eskom According to CEO de Ruyter

Eskom CEO André de Ruyter says that state capture is still a real problem for the power producer

He revealed that the networks established while the notorious Gupta family were in South Africa are still in operation

However, he believes that there are no more corrupt officials at the executive level but many more "bad apples" are still employed

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom CEO André de Ruyter said that state capture did not end when the notorious Gupta family fled South Africa.

He said that the networks that had been established earlier are still running and corruption has become part of the fabric of Eskom.

Eskom CEO André de Ruyter says that state capture still plagues the company. Photo credit: @EskomSouthAfrica

Source: Facebook

De Ruyter said that he was surprised to learn that how things were presented as normal in board room documents when he first took over.

He said that he was shocked to learn that the Tegeta/Brakfontein deal has cost Eskom a shocking R3.8 billion. He said that the board room minutes were not clear and often ambiguous which allowed board members to "interpret" them how they wanted.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

The CEO also said that endless committees were established to process decisions according to News24.

However, he believes that the company is turning a corner and that there are no more "bad actors" at the executive level but there are still corrupt elements with the organisation.

Mzansi wants arrests to be made for alleged sabotage at Eskom

Earlier, Briefly News reported that some of the troubles at South Africa's state-owned power utility are coming from the inside according to Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter.

De Ruyter says some of the breakdowns that have been happening at power stations seem suspicious and an investigation has ensued. He made this claim during an online media briefing with reporters.

De Ruyter added that in some cases, breakdowns were not caused by malicious behaviour but were the result of incompetence from the staff.

The country is currently undergoing Stage 2 of rolling blackouts since Wednesday 17 November as a result of three units at Matimba power station going down at the same time, explained de Ruyter.

Freedom Front Plus blames BEE for Eskom woes

Briefly News previously reported that the Freedom Front Plus (FF+) have publicly declared their criticism of Black Economic Empowerment (BEE).

They have also called Affirmative Action (AA) practices at Eskom unacceptable. BEE, AA, and supplying neighbouring countries with electricity are the top problems facing Eskom, according to the FF+.

“A further detrimental consequence of BEE is the appointment of contractors whose only goal is self-enrichment,” the party said.

According to MyBroadband, the FF+ believe that BEE and AA are used as methods of covering up corruption in the Eskom leadership structure, but are also contributing to its downfall. One way this is happening is that Eskom is paying large amounts of money for simple items due to BEE procurement.

Source: Briefly.co.za