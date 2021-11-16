The Freedom Front Plus has stated that they believe Black Economic Empowerment and Affirmative Action is the cause of Eskom's problems

According to the party, Eskom providing an electricity supply to neighbouring countries is part of the problems facing the power utility

The party are committed to ensuring minority rights and do not believe in forming coalitions with the EFF or ANC

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The Freedom Front Plus (FF+) have publicly declared their criticism of Black Economic Empowerment (BEE). They have also called Affirmative Action (AA) practices at Eskom unacceptable.

BEE, AA, and supplying neighbouring countries with electricity are the top problems facing Eskom, according to the FF+.

“A further detrimental consequence of BEE is the appointment of contractors whose only goal is self-enrichment,” the party said.

The FF+ blames Eskom's problems on BEE, AA, and supplying electricity to other African countries. Image: Jeffrey Abrahams/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg via Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Eskom's challenges and the FF+'s solutions

According to MyBroadband, the FF+ believe that BEE and AA are used as methods of covering up corruption in the Eskom leadership structure, but are also contributing to its downfall. One way this is happening is that Eskom is paying large amounts of money for simple items due to BEE procurement.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Examples of this are an R280 000 broom, R56 per litre for milk, and R190 fluorescent lights (which are priced at R63 each at most hardware stores). Pieter Groenewald, leader of the FF+, says that BEE should stand for "Black Elite Enrichment", SABC News reports.

Groenewald says that the FF+ is committed to fighting for the rights of minorities in South Africa. The party has also publicly stated that it has no interest in forming any coalitions with the EFF and ANC.

Reactions to FF+ claims

@etsnyman said:

"How is the main news not "Racist FF+ says black people are only in business for self-enrichment?"

@aubrey90909406 said:

"That broom must be able to fly"

@Applyyourmind said:

"Utter disgrace @MYANC @ANCParliament @PresidencyZA."

@DeonLotzActor asked:

"At least the neighbors pay, not like our own people who refuse - so as a business what would you do ?"

Joburg residents march to Eskom In protest against CEO Andre de Ruyter

Previously Briefly News reported that scores of people have marched down in anger and frustration to Eskom Megawatt Park head offices at Sunninghill, Johannesburg in protest against the rolling blackouts that have gripped the entire nation.

Residents say they want the Minister of Public Enterprises as well as Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter to be fired for the ongoing loadshedding that hit South Africa in the past week.

Earlier this week, de Ruyter stated that he had no intention of stepping down as the head of the power utility and would only take that action if the Eskom board told him to do so.

Source: Briefly.co.za