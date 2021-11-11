Enoch Godongwana has announced the limitations of his Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement

The budget is limited to R1.9 billion, which means that the R350 SRD grant can not be distributed past March 2022

SRD grants cannot be extended due to the need for funds in other sections of the budget, causing a lack of money for welfare

Earlier today Enoch Godongwana, the Finance Minister, tabled his Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS).

This has caused worry, particularly in light of record-breaking rising unemployment levels, due in part to the financial effects of Covid-19.

Investors and rating agencies need to be convinced that South Africa has a stable economy in order to retain their investments and not result in the country reaching junk status, IOL reports.

Enoch Godongwana has tabled his mini-budget.

Source: Getty Images

Godongwana MTBPS statement

The Finance Minister made a statement in parliament regarding the MTBPS. He admitted that the SRD grant can not be extended further than March 2022, as the funds are needed for other sections of the MTBPS.

According to Times Live, Godongwana stated that there is only R1.9 billion available for the MTBPS, so restrictions apply.

“You can move money between programmes if the government decides to say, we are funding the extension. They will then point us in the direction where we have got to take resources and fund that,” the minister said.

South Africans react to MTBPS statement

@PasekaTsoaela said:

"He was never for the poor, history will tell you."

@thapelo_4th shared:

"Call for his dismissal, the poor will forever need that money."

@MRantshonyane believes:

"Can we earn, and NOT get free BEEs. Create jobs and stop promising to create jobs."

@BrokeSlash said:

"Retrench the Unvaccinated."

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana wants youth to work not rely on handouts

Previously Briefly News reported on Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana's plans for South Africa that include helping young people to find work.

He would prefer that young people find employment than rely on government handouts such as the Basic Income Grant (BIG).

Godongwana is aware of the political tightrope he is going to have to walk in order to take over from Tito Mboweni. The BIG is seen as essential by many in the ANC for post-Covid-19 recovery according to Business Live.

