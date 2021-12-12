The ANC has yet to pay many employees over R200 million in outstanding salaries

Workers have not been paid roughly 3 months wages despite working a heavy shift during the election period

ANC treasurer-general, Paul Mashatile is expected to present a plan detailing exactly how the ruling party plans on paying off its debt

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The African National Congress could see itself in even hotter water if outstanding employee salaries are not paid in full by Christmas time. Right now the ruling party owes hundreds of employees R12 million due to unpaid salaries for October, November and December.

The ANC has yet to pay many employees over R200 million in outstanding salaries. Image: Getty

Source: Getty Images

It also owes a whopping R140 million in debt including undisclosed amounts in medical aid and UIF debts, TimeLive reports. The total amount still to be paid is estimated at about R200 million.

Employees worked throughout the local government elections despite not being paid for five months. Workers were only paid their salaries for August and September after launching a social media protest and very personal attacks on ANC treasurer-general, Paul Mashatile.

According to EWN, Mashatile confirmed the R200 million figure at previous meetings and is expected to present a plan for ways to raise the outstanding money next week.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

"Not what it stands for": Mbeki says selfish interests the cause of ANC decline

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that ex-president Thabo Mbeki has spoken out about the ever-deteriorating state of the ANC. He says self-enrichment and the poor quality of the party's membership are contributing to a growing disillusionment amongst supporters.

Delivering the Chief Albert Luthuli memorial lecture in Cape Town on Friday, Mbeki said the renewal of the ANC is the only way to root out corruption.

He also added that this year's poor results in the municipal elections has been a long time coming, IOL reports.

He says this year's poor showing in municipal elections has been long coming.

While some people have used the party for self-enrichment, he's calling on leaders to make the necessary changes and root out the bad apples

Mbeki added that corruption is a global problem not just a South African one, eNCA reports.

Source: Briefly.co.za