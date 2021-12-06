ANC Cancels Christmas for Staff Members, Salaries Still Not Paid

ANC employees are facing a very unfestive season after the ruling party failed to pay salaries

The last time employees received anything from the ruling party was back in August and things are getting desperate

Employees are unable to buy vital medicine, houses are being repossessed and school fees are being left unpaid

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

JOHANNESBURG - ANC employees are in for a tough Christmas period that will not be very festive after the ruling party failed to pay salaries again.

ANC Staff Representative Committee chairperson Mvusi Mdala revealed that salaries have not been paid since August.

ANC employees are facing a bleak Christmas period after salaries remain unpaid. Photo credit: @edmonphiri

Source: Twitter

According to IOL, Mdala said that employees are facing severe hardships with homes being repossessed and school fees remaining unpaid.

The situation has become so desperate that some employees are unable to pay for vital medication.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Mdala said that the only recourse employees had was to petition the highest court in the land.

Earlier in the month, ANC employees took to the streets to picket over unpaid salaries according to eNCA. This seemed to have little effect on many employees who face a bleak Christmas.

'But the ANC wants votes': Mzansi weighs in on the ANC's failure to pay salaries

Earlier, Briefly News reported that following ANC's Head of Elections Fikile Mbalula's announcement in a radio interview that the ruling party is budgeting to spend R50 million on their local government elections campaign, the party wrote to their workers that they will not be getting their salaries this month.

The party has been failing to meet its obligation to pay workers their salaries since July and have told workers not to expect payment this September either.

In a letter written by ANC general manager Febe Potgieter-Gqubule, he apologised to the workers for not being able to pay them for the past three months.

ANC plans to spend R50 million on election campaign but can't pay workers their salaries

Briefly News previously reported that with the local government elections nearly five weeks away, the African National Congress is already on the campaign trail and is willing to spend whatever is necessary to fulfil their campaign plans.

ANC's Head of Elections Fikile Mbalula says the ruling party is looking into spending approximately R50 million on their election campaign.

Mbalula says the amount is not set in stone and is subject to change, however, the ruling party is not looking to spend more than R50 million, reports The Citizen.

Mbalula added that because the campaigning period is short, there are things the ANC "can live without."

Source: Briefly.co.za