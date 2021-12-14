Citizens are again urged to line up to get the vaccine for the country to reach majority herd immunity

The calls come after President Cyril Ramaphosa tested positive for Covid-19 despite being fully vaccinated

The move caused a frenzy among locals online, with many directing a barrage of criticism at the government

CAPE TOWN - As preparations for the festive season ramp-up, citizens have again been encouraged to get vaccinated for South Africa to reach its 70 per cent target of herd immunity by the end of the year.

The renewed calls come after Deputy President David Mabuza was a no-show after he was slated to lead the social mobilisation drive hosted by the government in Cape Town on Monday, and where President Cyril Ramaphosa is self-isolating after testing positive for Covid-19, the Presidency announced.

The public is encouraged to vaccinate in their numbers after Cyril Ramaphosa's positive Covid 19 diagnosis. Image: Gianluigi Guercia/ AFP

Source: Getty Images

Ramaphosa, whom it was widely reported was previously vaccinated and is said to be experiencing mild symptoms, has since delegated presidential powers to Mabuza for the foreseeable future, according to a News24 report.

It appears Ramaphosa's reportedly positive diagnoses spurred authorities on as they hasten to implore the public to line up for the vaccine in their numbers, SABC News reported.

Citizens must fight the pandemic

While the government waits to see if there will be an upsurge in people lining up to get the vaccine, the latest statistics from the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) indicates there are over 27 million vaccines that have been administered so far.

Per IOL, this is as Ramaphosa awaits a report from the task team and the Inter-Ministerial Council on the possible introduction of a vaccine mandate, the government's Communications and Information System (GCIS) recently confirmed.

The Deputy Minister of Health Sibongiseni Dhlomo said it was up to citizens to ensure that the blow dealt by the fourth wave of the coronavirus is less severe, particularly as fears around the new omicron variant spread.

“It's up to us to minimise the impact of this fourth wave, mainly driven by the omicron variant, by taking a jab. [Further] we ought to encourage our relatives, friends, as well as colleagues to get the vaccine to protect themselves,” said Dhlomo.

Despite the raucous caused by government officials, locals on social media mostly remain unbothered, and as is often the case, threw up a barrage of criticism, including taking jabs at the President's current positive Covid-19 status.

Locals question government's intentions

Briefly News jumped into the comments to bring readers the loudest reactions to the news reports below.

@Mashilape Mokgwadi wrote:

"Good Mr Deputy President you can't just support such questionable groups with questionable decisions and agendas."

@Johnny Sebothuma said:

"I'm encouraging ANC to come forward and expose themselves for their corruption and lies. I encourage them to stand up for the truth, no matter what, because only truth shall and will always set them free."

@Henriette Eksteen added:

"But according to the scientists, the vaxed are again unvaxed?? Apparently a 2 dose Pfizer doesn't work anymore?"

Mangosuthu Buthelezi again tests positive for Covid-19

Elsewhere, Briefly News reported that the founder of the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi on Monday last week tested positive for Covid-19 for a second time.

Despite the diagnosis, the 93-year-old is reportedly in good spirits, according to the spokesperson for the family, Bhekuyise Buthelezi, who confirmed that the politician is self-isolating and will do so for the prescribed period.

Briefly News previously reported that Buthelezi first contracted coronavirus in August last year before making a full recovery ahead of the municipal elections in November, with his party emerging as a notable force in KwaZulu-Natal.

"We are happy to report that [Buthelezi] remains somewhat asymptomatic while he remains in good spirits. However, with the installation ceremony of Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe as the Chancellor of the University of Cape Town (UCT) coming up, he laments not being able to be in attendance," said Bhekuyise.

