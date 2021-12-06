The IFP's Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi has tested positive for Covid-19 and is currently self-isolating

It is the second time in the last 15 months that Buthelezi has contracted the coronavirus, according to a statement

A family spokesperson said Buthelezi will be monitored closely by a team as he makes a recovery

Well-wishers headed to social media in their numbers to offer up messages for the veteran politician

ULUNDI - The founder of the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) founder Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi on Monday tested positive for Covid-19 for a second time.

Despite the diagnosis, the 93-year-old is reportedly in good spirits, according to the spokesperson for the family, Bhekuyise Buthelezi, who confirmed that the politician is self-isolating and will do so for the prescribed period.

Mangosuthu Buthelezi has again tested positive for coronavirus. Image: Chris Jackson, Khaya Ngwenya/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Briefly News previously reported that Buthelezi first contracted coronavirus in August last year before making a full recovery ahead of the municipal elections in November, with his party emerging as a notable force in KwaZulu-Natal.

"We are happy to report that [Buthelezi] remains somewhat asymptomatic while he remains in good spirits. However, with the installation ceremony of Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe as the Chancellor of the University of Cape Town (UCT) coming up, he laments not being able to be in attendance," said Bhekuyise.

"We find comfort in knowing that he received the vaccine twice and a close eye will be kept on him by a dedicated team. The media are asked to respect our privacy during [the President Emeritus'] time in self-isolation."

Bhekuyise thanked South Africans "for your prayers while we anticipate a good outcome." He urged people to observe the necessary safety measures to safeguard against getting infected and to ensure livelihoods are maintained.

Buthelezi, who serves as a member of parliament (MP), played a central role amid the party’s election campaign ahead of the local polls, during which he lent support to Velenkosini Hlabisa, the party's current president.

South Africans offer well wishes

On social media, South Africans wished the veteran politician a speedy recovery as he works to again beat the virus. Briefly News takes a look at some of the messages below.

@Mzima_Lumkile wrote:

"Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi at 199 years old beat Covid-19 2 times and you are 23 and you are scared of it, gerrara here."

@MkhulekoHlengwa said:

"Wishing My Mentor Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi a speedy recovery following testing #Covid19 Positive as announced by his family."

@ZikhaliMavin added:

"Get well Soon Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi Zulu nation is with you in prayers."

3 Million active Covid-19 cases as the virus sweeps across SA

In an earlier news report by Briefly News, the Western Cape has seen an increase in Covid-19 infections in recent weeks and there is a great concern.

The province's Department of Health chief, Dr Keith Cloete, stated that week-to-week statistics revealed the region has actually entered a resurgence. The province is experiencing 11 hospital admissions per day and while the numbers are relatively low, Cloete said the steep increase is worrying, according to News24.

Cloete said the number of daily new cases is now clearly increasing, with an average of 200 new diagnoses each day. The percentage of people who are positive has risen to an average of 8.2 per cent.

Cloete added that the numbers the province is seeing are much higher than what they initially predicted. He says the department is still waiting on more information about the Omicron variant and has asked citizens to continue exercising caution.

Source: Briefly.co.za