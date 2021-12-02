The Western Cape Department of Health says it is concerned by the increase in infections being seen in the province

The department says although the numbers are still low, the province says it has entered into a resurgence

The department is also seeing about 200 new infections on a daily and 11 hospital admissions per day

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape province has been seeing an increase in Covid19 infections in recent weeks and there is a great concern.

The Western Cape's Department of Health chief, Dr Keith Cloete, states that week-to-week statistics reveals that the region has actually entered a resurgence.

Covid19: Western Cape Numbers Higher Than What Was Predicted, 11 Hospital Admissions Per Day

The province is experiencing 11 hospital admissions per day and while the numbers are relatively low at the moment, Cloete says the steep increase is worrying, according to News24.

Cloete adds that the number of daily new cases is now clearly increasing, with an average of 200 new diagnoses each day. The percentage of people who are positive has risen to an average of 8.2 per cent.

Cloete adds that the numbers the province is seeing are much higher than what they initially predicted. He says the department is still waiting on more information about the Omicron variant and has asked citizens to continue exercising caution.

According to BusinessLIVE, the province is still weeks away from entering into a fourth wave but it is believed that the increase in infections is being driven by the new coronavirus variant.

Take a look at what South Africans are saying about the resurgence in the Western Cape:

@tawfeeqs2 said:

"Show us the proof of the virus isolated since the first wave man."

@Mark81607413 said:

"To the day, just as it was predicted 2 months ago. "

@Cool_guyJsomtin said:

"Those guys don’t listen, wear the bloody masks and sanitize."

@Truth66908570 said:

"Prof. Karim said the 4th wave would start on today's date exactly. You can’t make this up anymore "

@DamianHeinz said:

"Tell me that you are in a 4th wave without telling me that you are in a 4th wave."

