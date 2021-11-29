Gqom artist Dladla Mshunqisi offered his friends a taste of his star power during a lively car trip

Although inactive from the genre in recent times, a clip of Mshunqisi's energetic yet loud reprisal surfaced online

Twitter users were generally unimpressed by the short piece entertainment as they argued the genre is "too loud"

There seemed to be an overwhelming consensus among South Africans on social media in response to a recently surfaced video of Gqom artist Dladla Mshunqisi's singing exploits during an apparent car trip.

In recent years before the Amapiano wave swept across the Mzansi music landscape, Mshunqisi, under the tutelage of record producer DJ Tira, emerged as among the artists who were front and centre of the genre, more so in KwaZulu-Natal, where it is widely thought to have found its roots.

SA Unimpressed by Dladla Mshunqisi's Loud Singing During Car Trip, Clip Goes Viral. Image: @Laleeeela

Source: Twitter

The muso is known for lending his vocal prowess on then-smash releases such as Omunye featuring Benny Maverick and Pakisha featuring Distruction Boyz & DJ Tira.

But in the last two years or so, Mshunqisi appears to have disappeared off the grid, with little to no offerings coming from him. This could be attributed to Gqom's fading appeal in the wake of the hugely-popular Amapiano genre which has taken the country by storm.

In the clip that was posted on Twitter by Twitter user @kulanicool, the big-boned energetic entertainer can be seen delivering a reprisal of note while seated in the passenger seat of a Mercedes-Benz driving on the road.

"Amapiano really saved us," read the caption.

The 37-second video garnered almost 36 000 views at the time of publication. However, Saffas generally appeared unimpressed by the singer's performance, lamenting the sheer aggression with which each successive note is delivered.

'Sing, just don't scream'

As usual, Briefly News took to the comments section to bring readers all the notable reactions to the post.

@OF_747 wrote:

"But this would slap hard at the groove when everyone is drunk just before the club close. Imagine all of us shouting "Kuphi"."

@LINGTON__ said:

"It’s the fake friends screaming 'kuphi' for me!"

@NandoMarishane added:

"This is gonna ring in my head the whole day now."

Source: Briefly.co.za