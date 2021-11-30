The mayor of Zululand, Thulasizwe Buthelezi, has given his municipal managers a week to show their qualifications for verification

Zululand's municipality has not been audited once in the 21 years since it was formed, an issue Buthelezi wishes to address

South Africans support Buthelezi's move ,with many saying that all municipalities in South Africa should be audited

ULUNDI - Thulasizwe Buthelezi, the recently re-elected mayor of Zululand, has given senior managers in his municipality a week to present their qualifications for verification purposes.

The Zululand municipal council was formed 21 years ago and in that time no audit has been done. Buthelezi aims to achieve an accountable and competent municipal leadership structure.

“About 37 senior managers — including the municipal manager, heads of departments, deputy general managers and managers — have seven days to submit their qualifications. This is in line with the guideline for municipal competency,” Buthelezi said.

The importance of competent leaders in municipalities

According to TimesLIVE, Buthelezi campaigned on a platform of transparent governance in the build-up to the local government election at the beginning of the month.

Velenkosini Hlabisa, the head of the IFP who Buthelezi represents, said that the party strives for leadership that is of a superior level and champions integrity, The Witness reports.

The main factor that drove Buthelezi's decision to audit the municipality's senior management is that many of the posts have been filled by the same people for several years, and the managers have not been verified.

Reactions to Zululand's municipal manager audit

@BunnyBSA believes:

"No need for seven days, they should submit immediately."

@Lycan_213 said:

"This should be done at every municipality throughout the country. We can't have someone who is in possession of a grade 12 certificate only yet he or she is occupying a position of being an internal auditor."

@Mzwandi92200851 shared:

"All municipalities must adopt this and say within 2 days."

@chrisfvz remarked:

"The fake matric certificate machine is working overtime."

@kaya_kenneth said:

"Wonderful! Hopefully they'll fined the undeserving and hire qualified and competent candidates that will bring in better quality of life."

