Dali Mpofu, who previously served as the Economic Freedom Fighters' chairperson, has mocked the ANC's failure to nominate a mayoral candidate in Tshwane

Opposition parties supporting the DA resulted in Randall Williams being as the metro's mayor

The ANC maintains that they made an active decision not to participate in the metro's mayoral election

TSHWANE - Dali Mpofu, the EFF's former chairperson, has teased the ANC over its decision to back out of the mayoral election in Tshwane by not nominating a candidate.

The DA's candidate, Randall Williams, was elected mayor of the metro in an uncontested election. Frans Boshielo was set to be the ANC's mayoral candidate for Tshwane but the party decided to withdraw from office-bearer elections.

“The once-mighty ANC has just surrendered the capital city without even putting up a fight. This is the beginning of the end,” Mpofu said.

Mpofu's mocking and the ANC's reply

Mpofu also teased the ANC for losing the mayoral elections in Ekurhuleni and the City of Johannesburg, Times Live reports.

Kgosi Maepa, the ANC's chairperson for Tshwane, said that the ANC's decision to withdraw from the mayoral election is based on their past experience of working with opposition parties, which made the party feel they were being ganged up against.

“These drum majorettes of Julius cannot control us. We are not saying that this will not continue. So the whole voting won’t even threaten us here. Actually, voting is not an issue for us. We are opposition and we are not worried about that. I mean people understand that so will continue," the ANC said.

Reactions to Mpofu's remarks

"Haibo, we can't be under the DA administration again."

"Most of you fail to see the bigger picture. Our EFF is pushing out the ANC so when the DA fails to do their job, which they will, the only alternative that will be left is the EFF. Good strategy my Leader #juju."

"The voters are mightier than any political party. Remember that for the rest of your life."

