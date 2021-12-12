Covid 19: South African Fear That a Tighter Lockdown Looms as Omicron Spreads

President Cyril Ramaphosa might be forced to introduce tougher lockdown restrictions in the face of the new Omicron variant of Covid 19

The new variant is spreading quickly across South Africa prompting fears that stricter restrictions are on the cards

The NCCC is meeting next week to discuss the current Covid 19 situation and they might decide the tougher measures are needed over the festive season

JOHANNESBURG - Next week, the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) will meet to discuss the pandemic.

The country is nervous about the possibility of tighter Covid 19 restrictions being implemented before Christmas.

President Cyril Ramaphosa might have to institute tougher restrictions over Christmas. Photo credit: GCSI/Flickr

Following the discovery of the Omicron variant of Covid 19, cases in South Africa have dramatically increased.

The new variant virus is spreading far more quickly than before prompting concerns over the future.

City Press reported that President Ramaphosa might have no choice but to make changes to current lockdown restrictions in reaction to the rapid rise in infections.

Under the current Level 1 lockdown restrictions, South Africans can attend indoor gatherings with as many as 750 people and 2 000 people in an outdoor venue.

Many fear that the Omicron variant might change the current indoor and outdoor restrictions and possible changes to the sale of alcohol according to Business Tech.

Lockdown restrictions to be decided next week at Command Council meeting

Earlier, Briefly News reported that Dr Joe Phaahla, the Minister of Health, has said that National Coronavirus Command Council will decide whether further lockdown restrictions are necessary when they meet next week.

The Omicron variant is causing Covid-19 infections to rise with a 400% increase, which worries the council and health department.

The majority of Omicron patients do not present severe symptoms of Covid-19. Gauteng is still the province with the most daily infections.

Health Minister Joe Phaahla says 7 out of 10 admitted patients are unvaccinated but no need to panic

Previously Briefly News reported that Joe Phaahla, Minister of Health stated in a weekly media briefing on Friday, 10 December that 70% of the hospital admissions are of people who have not been vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Phaahla stated that as it stands, vaccines have proven to be working effectively against Omicron so far, however more scientific research still needs to be done to determine the efficacy of current vaccines.

The minister revealed that the percentage of young people being hospitalised for Covid19 has significantly gone down. At the start of the fourth wave, under 18s had made up 21% of hospital admissions but now they only make up 5%.

