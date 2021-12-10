The Minister of Health Joe Phaahla says that a large number of people that have been hospitalised are unvaccinated

Phaahla says the Covid19 vaccines are proving to work well against the new variant, however, more research still needs to be done

South Africans say it is not surprising that 70% of admitted hospital patients have not received the Covid19 jab

JOHANNESBURG - Joe Phaahla, Minister of Health stated in a weekly media briefing on Friday, 10 December that 70% of the hospital admissions are of people who have not been vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Phaahla stated that as it stands, vaccines have proven to be working effectively against Omicron so far, however more scientific research still needs to be done to determine the efficacy of current vaccines.

Joe Phaahla says there is no reason to panic about the Omicron variant. Image: GCIS/Flickr

Source: Getty Images

“As things stand the vaccines are showing to be very strong in protecting against severe disease,” said Phaahla.

The number of young people admitted into hospital reduced

The minister revealed that the percentage of young people being hospitalised for Covid19 has significantly gone down. At the start of the fourth wave, under 18s had made up 21% of hospital admissions but now they only make up 5%.

Covid19 cases in Gauteng increased by 400%

Phaahla stated that while cases may be dramatically increasing due to the Omicron variant, there is currently no cause for panic.

The health minister explained that in the Gauteng province, the number of infections increased by a drastic 400% and hospitalisations have increased by 200% in the week of 4 December in comparison to previous weeks, according to IOL.

Take a look at what South Africans are saying on social media about the Health Minister's recent media briefing:

@Judaeda3 said:

"Mandatory will be against the South African constitution and President Ramaphosa is very much aware. He won't do it, vaccines are weak and after 6 to 8 months they are no longer effective hence the booster vaccine, to boost the vaccinated. Addiction boosters now."

@Yandi_4 SAID:

"Anti-vaxx just wanna fight everyone and every stats when told that they loading there by the hospitals. Guys kanti why nino laka so"

@Paratus2014 said:

"25% of South Africans are fully vaccinated. Meaning the proportion of hospitalised patients is almost identical to the proportion of the vaccinated population. Hence the headline is hardly controversial or even particularly noteworthy."

@Mark10049312 said:

"When is South Africa going to get an adequate Minister of health?"

@Speedy_RS said:

"Talking extreme nonsense I see, Right now as I type I am in an online meeting where even the sick guys are this morning. 2 of our team of 6 is ill with Covid they are very sick and double vaccinated. Another team has more sick with 2 in Hospital and all double vaccinated people."

Omicron variant spreads in Hong Kong quarantine hotel by vaccinated guests who had no contact

Briefly News previously reported that in a quarantine hotel in Hong Kong two fully vaccinated guests contracted the Omicron variant as it spread across the corridor.

The hotel has closed-circuit cameras and the footage proves that both guests remained in their separate rooms throughout their quarantine period.

Therefore it is believed that the variant must have spread between them when their doors were opened to collect food deliveries or when health officials came to their rooms to conduct Covid-19 tests, Mail Online reports.

