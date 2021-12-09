South Africa's number of daily infections nearly reached 20 000 and has surpassed figures recorded during the peak of the first wave

Omicron being a highly transmissible variant is thought to be the cause of the sharp increase in daily infections

While most Omicron patients are not experiencing severe cases, their symptoms are similar to those of the flu

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

JOHANNESBURG - Yesterday (8 December) the fourth wave that South Africa is currently experiencing surpassed the peak of the first wave in terms of the number of new Covid-19 infections.

In the last 24 hours, there have been nearly 20 000 new infections recorded. The last time South Africa's daily infections was this high was in July, due to the Delta variant.

According to Business Insider, the peak of the first wave was on 24 July 2020, when South Africa saw its highest infection rate of the period. Yesterday's number of new cases is higher than 24 July 2020.

South Africa's daily infections have surpassed that of the peak of the first wave. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

South Africa's latest Covid-19 figures

In addition to the new Covid-19 cases, there have also been 384 people admitted to hospitals and 36 Covid-19 related deaths. This brings the total number of deaths to 90 038 and there are currently 4252 people in hospitals across South Africa for Covid-19.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

TimesLIVE reports that Gauteng is still the province that recorded the most cases. The Northern Cape is the only province that recorded less than 500 new cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours.

The Netcare hospital group have reported that the majority of patients they have seen who are infected with the Omicron variant are displaying mild to moderate symptoms which are consistent with those of the flu, such as blocked noses and headaches.

Reactions to latest Covid-19 figures

@Mlu_taj said:

"Because the government allowed mass rallies and door to door campaigning. Why are they acting shocked."

@nonamesleftAzim believes:

"Because there was a strict lockdown in the first wave compared to now. Its not that surprising."

@McSyfo remarked:

"Time to stock upon toilet paper again."

@penielskonks shared:

"I feel like these waves should rather be determined by deaths instead of cases since people can still contract the virus even after being vaccinated. And at this rate we going to continue having waves for the next 5+ years."

@PK_TheAuthentic said:

"I don't think South Africans care anymore."

Pfizer booster shots given the green light by the regulator

Previously Briefly News reported that the booster shot for the Pfizer Covid 19 vaccine has been given the green light by the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra).

The approval of the booster means that the third jab can be given to those who have already been double vaccinated.

People aged 18 and older can get the booster six months after their second dose and people aged 12 and older whose immune system is compromised can get the booster jab 28 days after their second vaccination.

Source: Briefly.co.za