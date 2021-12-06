Over 17 000 historic cases were incorrectly included in the Covid-19 figures for 22 November, 2021

A data analysis was conducted to ascertain the difference between the statistics that were reported and the true figures

It's thought that the spike caused by the incorrect figures just before the Omicron variant was discovered could have contributed to many western countries imposing travel bans

PRETORIA - Health officials included 17 718 historic Covid-19 cases on 22 November, which incorrectly skewed the data and statistics for the day as it gave the impression of a spike in cases.

Between 21 and 22 November, there were actually 868 new cases and not the 18 586 new cases that were reported. These inflated numbers caused concern, not only to South Africans but the global community at large.

According to News24, they have analysed data from the Department of Health to investigate the true Covid-19 statistics. The spike on 23 November, caused by the previous day's incorrect reporting, added to the fears western countries felt when Omicron was discovered.

News24 has analysed data and found that over 17000 historic cases were included in Covid-19 reporting, thereby skewing statistics. Image: Dwayne Senior/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The true Covid-19 figures for South Africa

News24's data analysis revealed that there has been a sharp increase in Covid-19 cases over the past two weeks, but that the spikes were not as high as originally reported on 23 November. Gauteng is responsible for the majority of new cases.

The Centre for Actuarial Research (CARe)'s director, Professor Tom Moultrie, said that including historic data is part of transparency, but also said that the timing of the skewed data to be reported just before the Omicron variant was found, thereby justifying travel bans from western countries, is regrettable.

Scientific studies of the new Omicron variant are ongoing, but thus far the public has been told that the strain is highly transmissible and presents severe symptoms in unvaccinated people. Scientists hope to be able to share conclusive findings soon.

Reactions to false Covid-19 statistics

@mtshivhase said:

"I don't believe those numbers."

@TanBoZimbo shared:

"What incredibly unfortunate timing."

@profparry asked:

"So we shot ourselves in the foot (by not being clearer on the dates of the tests being reported)?"

@MikeBarendse believes:

"Serious misjudgment, with devastating far reaching implications."

@CapeShoveler said:

"Reading how the Health department conveniently dumped these 'historic' tests and results before December leads me to conclude they were trying to create a 4th wave to disrupt festivities."

