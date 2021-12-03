3 Million Active Covid 19 Cases as the Virus Sweeps across South Africa

South Africa has reported over three million active cases of Covid 19 following the latest round of testing

In the past 24 hours, 16 055 new cases were detected and 25 new deaths were confirmed from Covid 19

The virus has caused a great deal of concern among citizens who worry what the future will hold

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

JOHANNESBURG - After the latest round of testing, 5% of South Africa's population is currently infected with Covid 19.

NICD reported that the latest tests revealed that 16 055 new cases were detected which resulted in the active cases of the virus surpassing the three million mark.

The latest round of testing has resulted in South Africa breaching the three million mark on active cases of Covid 19. Photo credit: T. Narayan/Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Sadly, Covid 19 deaths have now reached 89 944 after 25 new deaths were confirmed from people who were infected with the virus according to SABC News.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Again, social media users have raised their concerns online as the numbers of new cases continues to explode

@ManotshajuniorA:

"This is really worrying, At work the whole office block tested positive and we are now isolated at home."

@mdugama:

"What I find interesting is how this post about COVID stats attracts comments from people who appear to be anti-vaccines and anti-Covid. Their regular presence in this space makes me believe that they are actually worried, otherwise why would they waste their time here?"

@lindziiiiiii:

"Hayini from 12k to 16k+? Shame Gauteng izovalelwa. To be honest, this is shocking, didn't expect the 4th wave to be this violent. We are in trouble again."

Mandatory vaccines: Warnings that compulsory jabs could spark violent protests

Earlier, Briefly News reported that the Student Union of South Africa (SAUS) has warned that the government's plan to make Covid 19 vaccine's mandatory could lead to violent protests.

SAUS president Yandisa Ndzoyiya revealed that they are encouraging students to take the job but they warned that if the students are not consulted properly then violent protests might spread.

UWC vaccine mandate: Students upset by university’s decision, fight for freedom of choice

Briefly News previously reported that the University of the Western Cape (UWC) has announced that it will be compulsory for its students to be vaccinated against Covid-19 if they wish to access campus (including residences) or attend events held by the university.

This policy will come into effect at the beginning of next year. Other tertiary education institutions, such as the University of the Free State and the University of the Witwatersrand, have implemented similar policies.

The students will be allowed to register irrespective of their vaccination status. However, students do not feel that this concession is enough and many are predicted to protest against the new policy, according to the Daily Voice.

Source: Briefly.co.za