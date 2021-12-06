The Gauteng health department has called out incidents of robbery and hijacking of vaccination equipment in the province

A vaccination site in Sohanguve, Tshwane was hit by a group of armed men at Wonder City Taxi Rank

The department says none of the employees were injured in the incident and will be given counselling

TSHWANE - The attack and robbery of a vaccination centre at a Soshanguve taxi rank over the weekend as well as the hijacking of a health department services bakkie has been condemned by the Gauteng Department of Health.

A group of five men who were seen holding weapons robbed the vaccination team and made off with numerous devices, which included seven cellphones and three tablets. The suspects were driving in a Toyota Quantum.

A vaccinations site in Soshanguve was robbed by a group of armed men over the weekend. Image: Sharon Seretlo

Source: Getty Images

The incident occurred at Wonder City Taxi Rank following the hijacking of a West Rand Health District Services vehicle in Kagiso a week prior. The thugs stole gazebos and mobile site equipment, according to SABC News.

The Gauteng Department's spokesperson Kwara Kekana has called out the criminal activity especially at the time the province is increasing its efforts to get more people vaccinated. The department is working on implementing more vaccination sites across districts.

Kekana says that is fortunate that staff members were not injured during these attacks. Employees will be offered counselling to deal with the traumatic ordeal.

Kekana added that criminal complaints have been lodged with the Kagiso and Soshanguve police stations. The Health Department has called on community members to come forward with any intel that can help South African Police Service find the perpetrators, according to Daily Sun.

