COVID 19: Pfizer Booster Shots Given the Green Light by Regulator

The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) has given the Pfizer booster the green light

The booster can be administered to over 18's who had their second vaccine six months ago

Over 12's and older how have a compromised immune system can get the booster shot 12 days after their second vaccination

PRETORIA - The booster shot for the Pfizer Covid 19 vaccine has been given the green light by the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra).

The approval of the booster means that the third jab can be given to those who have already been double vaccinated.

Pfizer's Covid 19 booster jab has been approved by Sahpra. Photo credit: Kobi Wolf/Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

People aged 18 and older can get the booster six months after their second dose and people aged 12 and older whose immune system is compromised can get the booster jab 28 days after their second vaccination according to EWN.

News24 reported that the booster has been shown to improve immunity to Covid 19 for those who have already received Pfizer vaccines. It is unclear what the result will be with the booster being used in conjunction with other vaccines.

Social media users reacted to news of the booster jab getting approved

@JayJSwart03:

"The time you need to wait between jabs is informed by your immune system's ability to "remember" the vaccine, not necessarily the vaccine itself. The research involved in drawing up these timelines is extremely thorough, I'd wait the 6 months before the booster."

@____citizen____:

"Each shot gives you more protection. that is the bottom line. so 1 is good - 2 is better and the 3rd (the booster) is best against the Omicron variant."

@Ed_of_O:

"As from personal experience, 2 Pfizer then 1 J&J (taken simultaneously with a quadrivalent flu shot)

Was completely fine.

Quite a bit more pain & fatigue than my 2nd Pfizer, but was fine."

Healthcare workers have until 17 December to get J&J booster shots

Earlier, Briefly News re[prted the Department of Health has encouraged healthcare workers to get their Johnson & Johnson (J&J) booster shots for the Covid-19 vaccine ahead of the fourth wave.

The Sisonke study, which provided healthcare workers with J&J vaccines in February, closes its second phase (boosters) on 17 December 2021. Therefore it is important for healthcare workers to get their booster shots before then.

The new Covid-19 variant, Omicron, is another reason for the health department's concern for healthcare workers, News24 reports. They not only need to protect themselves but also the patients they treat.

