The current Covid-19 death toll in South Africa is 89 966 and is expected to soon exceed the 90 000 mark

Omicron continues to rage across South Africa with Gauteng named the province with the most cases

The health department and government have urged South Africans to get vaccinated as the new Omicron variant can cause severe symptoms in unvaccinated people

Since 27 March, 2020, nearly 90 000 people have died in South Africa due to Covid-19. The total Covid-related death toll is currently 89 966.

Gauteng continues to retain its lead as the province with 71% of Omicron cases recorded. The new variant is causing Covid-19 to spread at a fast rate throughout the province.

The government has urged South Africans to get vaccinated as most of the people suffering severe symptoms from Omicron are not, TimesLIVE reports.

Nearly 90 000 people have died in South Africa since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The latest Covid-19 statistics and predictions for South Africa

According to the Department of Health, 16 366 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed on Saturday, 4 December, bringing the number of active cases up to 83 584. The recovery rate has gone down from 96% to 94.3%.

Less than a third of South Africans are fully vaccinated due to vaccine hesitancy and many people not returning to vaccination sites to receive their second dose of Pfizer.

Kwara Kekana, the spokesperson for the Gauteng health department, said that the more people get their shots, the more successful South Africa will be at avoiding a harsh fourth wave.

Reactions to South Africa's latest Covid-19 figures

"Is it affecting only the unvaccinated?"

"The jab will not prevent you catching or spreading it but get jabbed anyway, otherwise you'll be ostracised and fired from your job."

"We want jobs, not jabs."

"A vaccination doesn’t ‘curb' the spread’!!! You can still get COVID if you are vaccinated and spread it! A vaccination just lessens or reduces the symptoms, keeps one out of hospital / death. Get the facts correct!"

Source: Briefly.co.za