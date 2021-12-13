A study in the UK has shown that people who received a Covid-19 booster shot are up to 75% more protected against the Omicron variant than those who didn't

While this is optimistic data, it must be taken into account that the variant is quite new and still being studied

Health officials are hopeful that the data from this study means that the booster shot rollout will result in fewer severe Covid-19 cases

LONDON - UK data claims that people who have had a booster shot following their Covid-19 vaccine are 70 to 75% more likely to be protected against the Omicron variant.

The Pfizer vaccines, which consists of two vaccine doses taken at least 6 weeks apart, does not offer enough protection against Omicron's symptomatic infection. Soon after taking the booster, which acts as a third vaccine dose, participants in the study showed increased immunity.

“These early estimates should be treated with caution, but they indicate a few months after the second jab, there is a greater risk of catching the Omicron variant,” said the UK Health Security Agency.

What we know so far about Omicron and booster shots

According to TimesLIVE, the data was collected from the UK's booster jab drive in an effort to combat the effects of Omicron, due to fears over its highly transmissible nature. The UK study included 581 participants who had the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

Michael Gove, Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government for the UK, said that the UK faces a dire situation where Covid-19 is concerned and that action is urgently required, the BBC reports.

UK health officials are optimistic that the booster shot rollout will prevent people from experiencing severe symptoms, as their hospital system will not be able to accommodate the number of people who are predicted to have harsh symptoms from being under-protected.

Reactions to booster jab protection prediction

@mandlabafo believes:

"This is a money scam these companies are making a killing."

@alanldn19 said:

"I heard it was less lethal than other variants."

@iwsouthchris shared:

"It would help if it was easier to get the booster especially for people who really on public transport to get anyway. Until more facilities are available it is pointless banging on about getting the booster."

@Ann__Chris asked:

"How long has Omicron been here? A vaccine takes up to 2 weeks to have effect? Isn't it a bit early to say it is effective?"

@Jamal_Barry said:

"Getting mine tomorrow."

Source: Briefly.co.za