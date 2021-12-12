“The Virus Is Free”: COVID Tests Reduced to R500, SA Thinks It Should Be 50c

Peeps are sharing their thoughts following the government's decision to regulate the price of COVID-19 tests

Rapid PCR tests have gone down from a whopping R850 to now being priced at about R500

Mzansi, however, seems to agree that the tests should be absolutely mahala

Following the government's decision to intervene and regulate the price of COVID-19 PCR tests from R850 to about R500, South Africans have headed to the socials to share their thoughts.

Peeps are sharing their thoughts following the government's decision to regulate the price of COVID-19 tests.

Source: Getty Images

While some are against the idea of getting tested at all, most peeps believe these tests should actually be free and have put up some pretty good arguments to support their claim.

One person was honestly just over it, wondering how a government that expects its people to live on a R350 grant can ask citizens to pay R500 for anything!

Another person comically said that the virus is free so tests should be too- Good point!

Check out some more of the reactions to the news below:

@Darren20041950 said:

"Spent R3k on tests for both my wife and me last month. Not again. Will treat myself as positive rather than next time if I have symptoms."

@DaveThipe said:

"In a 'pandemic' these tests must be free."

@Brian46744160 said:

"They want us to test more, so that the numbers go up, then lock us down and ruin our Christmas festivities, don't fall for it guys!"

@Judaeda3 said:

"PCR test free at the public clinics, very accurate."

@KhutsoRebel said:

"South Africans have been scammed for 2 years."

@PlatinumNatique said:

"R500 from the same people that are unemployed and getting R350? SA Government is the pits"

@ATOMIC_KAI said:

"There is a whole separate section in hell for everyone associated with profits from big pharma."

PCR tests prices plummet to R500 after Competition Commission intervenes

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that it used to cost a whopping R850 for a PCR test until the Competition Commission intervened and worked out a deal with laboratories.

The PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test is the most accurate test for Covid 19 and is often a requirement for access to certain areas or international travel.

South Africans will not have to fork out as much money in future for the tests after prices were slashed to R500.

Ampath and Lancet Laboratories came to an agreement with the Competition Commission and have reduced the price of their PCR test to less than R500 with immediate effect according to The Citizen.

Times LIVE reported that private labs were abusing the system following the reduction in prices to process the tests and an increase in the number of tests being processed.

Competition commissioner Tembinkosi Bonakele revealed that an investigation would not be launched and none of the companies would be fined due to the fluid nature of the situation regarding Covid 19.

Source: Briefly.co.za