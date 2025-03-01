Education activist Hendrick Makaneta said the government should collaborate with communities in tackling the root of bullying

This was after Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube said 500 cases of bullying were reported since the beginning of 2025

Makaneta said learners should learn to manage their emotions, and South Africans shared their opinions

JOHANNESBURG—An educational activist noted the importance of community participation in addressing bullying. This was after education minister Siviwe Gwarube said over 500 cases of bullying had been reported since January 2025.

How can communities help?

According to SABC News, Makaneta said bullying could be traced to behaviours learned in community settings. He said the government must partner with communities so learners could learn to manage their emotions effectively. He added that children acquire learned behaviour in communities.

Makaneta added that the government should implement the anti-bullying policy, which was approved in 2015. He said it should be implemented in schools because of the prevalence of bullying.

How many bully cases in 2025?

According to the Minister of Education, Siviwe Gwarube, 548 children were reported to be bullied since the beginning of 2025. Limpopo had the highest number of bullying cases. It reported 305 cases. She revealed in a response to Parliament that the Western Cape had the lowest number of cases with 11 cases.

Bullying incidents in South Africa

A Limpopo matriculant was arrested in August 2023 and appeared in court after he allegedly stabbed and killed a learner in a suspected bullying incident

Idols star Snezie Msomi slammed trolls who picked on her infant in December 2023 and trolled her daughter

A one-armed boy shut a troll down in October 2024 when he showed that he could open a Coke bottle with his hand

What did South Africans say?

Netizens commenting on SABC News's Facebook page agreed with the activist.

Lebone Mogotsi said:

"I wholeheartedly agree with Hendrick Makaneta that the Department of Basic education should implement the anti-bullying policy. Bully can have severe and lasting effects on the mental and physical health of victims, and it's crucial to take measures to prevent and address this harmful behaviour."

Ntombi PrincessNia Mweli said:

"We have anti-bullying policies is not implemented because once we have a case, the same department intervene."

Jo Annette Burger said:

"This happens in the adult environment as well, and it's usually the ones showing the most talent and potential. I was a nurse at Netcare and I advocated for patient safety."

Lovisto Maji said:

"I experienced the same when I was young, raised by my aunt. Each time I told her about the incident, she never believed and did not take action."

Jabu Khetheni said:

"Parents should teach their children manners."

