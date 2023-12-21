Idols SA star Sneziey Msomi finally broke her silence after trolls brutally bullied her infant daughter

She went on an Instagram rant and acknowledged that she might have been a bully, but that does not mean that her child, Owomusa, has to be trolled

Sneziey asked people not to include her six-month-old daughter in the negative drama because she does not deserve it

Sneziey Msomi pleaded with trolls who mocked her infant child. Image: @snezieymsomi

Singer Sneziey Msomi could not take the bullying her daughter, Owomusa, was subjected to on X and Facebook recently.

Sneziey lashes at trolls who mocked her child

The Idols SA star Sneziey Msomi took to Instagram to finally break her silence after the unfortunate incident happened on the various platforms. Sneziey posted selfies of herself and her daughter and they were all smiles.

Upon noticing people mocked her adorable bundle of joy, she removed her picture. A few days after trolls brutally bullied her six-month-old daughter, Sneziey went on a rant where she asked people to leave her daughter out of their mouths.

Sneziey acknowledged that she might have been a bully while in the singing competition, but that does not mean that Owomusa has to be dragged into this.

“It's crazy how my music never trends like the cyberbullying I receive, and now the stigma of 'being a bully' is catching on with my baby. She's only six months, now what? She will grow up with low self-esteem because her mom was accused of bullying contestants in a competition, and now she must suffer. The fact that she'll Google me one day and find all the insults I got and now her being bullied but adults because of her 'bully mom'. She is only six months."

Sneziey says she hates Idols SA

The model's message was heartache that her daughter was the topic of a mean discussion. Sneziey, who is also married to Owomusa's father, requested that her six-month-old daughter be spared from any negative drama, emphasizing that the child does not deserve to be involved in such negativity.

In her rant, she mentioned her hate for going on Idols SA.

“I've kept quiet. I never defended myself in any way; I kept quiet, and in turn, I suffered, and I hated myself for even going on Idols. I hate the one show that made Sneziey who she is today because I was broken and was never defended. I'm a bully, and my baby is suffering.”

Msomi marks Owomusa's 3-month journey

In a previous report from Briefly News, Idols season 15 runner-up Sneziey Msomi has been a mommy for three months.

She used the day to share the first look of her baby girl, Owomusa, with a special video.

The singer has been beaming joyfully since her marriage and breaking the pregnancy news.

