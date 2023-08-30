Sneziey Msomi Marks Daughter Owomusa's 3-Month Milestone With Cute First-Look Video: “Mama Loves You So Much”
- Idols Season 15 runner-up Sneziey Msomi has been a mommy for three months
- She used the day to share the first look of her baby girl, Owomusa, with a special video
- The singer has been beaming with joy since her marriage and breaking the news of her pregnancy
Gospel singer Snezeiy Msomi has successfully given motherhood her best shot for three months to her bundle of joy, Owomusa Vusani.
Sneziey Msomi celebrates Owomusa's 3-month milestone
She finally showed her followers Owomusa's first look with a beautiful video detailing the first three months of the journey and captioned:
"The past three months were tricky but mostly beautiful, I’ve learnt and I’m still learning so much, I’ve broken so many “parenting rules” but mostly my baby has given me a beautiful perspective of how love could really be and I’ve realised a lot about myself.
"Well I’ve had my fair share of Buscopan nights I’d cry with her because I felt so helpless. I can’t believe I’ve navigated through the “most hectic” first three months of motherhood PERFECTLY with a colicky baby we’ve had high jaundice
"May the Lord continue to give me wisdom, strength and guidance as I navigate leEra. Mama loves you so much."
Check out Snezeiy's adorable video post here:
Netizens happy to see Owomusa's face
Celebville and her fans were excited to see baby Owomusa's first look:
@abdul_khoza congratulated:
"This is so beautiful & CONGRATULATIONS sis."
@thaby_h89 applauded her:
"Oooh she's so beautiful, you are doing a great job mommy."
@znombona praised her:
"My golly she is so beautiful and healthy you are doing a great job mama."
@nozipho_m_ complimented her:
"Awuuu mamas. Ampona wena nze! What a beautiful girl."
@rekgo_mqakelana was swooning:
"Oh my goodness, she's so cute and precious it's like I could snuggle her up!! impela Owomusa."
@sibahle_khumalo_kheswa said:
"Listen untombi kayise me loh, she is so adorable."
Lesego and Bonko Khoza are expecting a baby girl
In another Briefly News story, the Khozas announced they were having a little girl on the way.
The Isono and former The Wife actors revealed the gender of their special cargo in a cute Instagram post where Lesego spilt the beans.
