Idols Season 15 runner-up Sneziey Msomi has been a mommy for three months

She used the day to share the first look of her baby girl, Owomusa, with a special video

The singer has been beaming with joy since her marriage and breaking the news of her pregnancy

Sneziey Msomi has celebrated baby Owomusa's three-month birth milestone with a sweet video. Images: @visualsbywonga, @snezieymsomi

Gospel singer Snezeiy Msomi has successfully given motherhood her best shot for three months to her bundle of joy, Owomusa Vusani.

Sneziey Msomi celebrates Owomusa's 3-month milestone

She finally showed her followers Owomusa's first look with a beautiful video detailing the first three months of the journey and captioned:

"The past three months were tricky but mostly beautiful, I’ve learnt and I’m still learning so much, I’ve broken so many “parenting rules” but mostly my baby has given me a beautiful perspective of how love could really be and I’ve realised a lot about myself.

"Well I’ve had my fair share of Buscopan nights I’d cry with her because I felt so helpless. I can’t believe I’ve navigated through the “most hectic” first three months of motherhood PERFECTLY with a colicky baby we’ve had high jaundice

"May the Lord continue to give me wisdom, strength and guidance as I navigate leEra. Mama loves you so much."

Check out Snezeiy's adorable video post here:

Netizens happy to see Owomusa's face

Celebville and her fans were excited to see baby Owomusa's first look:

@abdul_khoza congratulated:

"This is so beautiful & CONGRATULATIONS sis."

@thaby_h89 applauded her:

"Oooh she's so beautiful, you are doing a great job mommy."

@znombona praised her:

"My golly she is so beautiful and healthy you are doing a great job mama."

@nozipho_m_ complimented her:

"Awuuu mamas. Ampona wena nze! What a beautiful girl."

@rekgo_mqakelana was swooning:

"Oh my goodness, she's so cute and precious it's like I could snuggle her up!! impela Owomusa."

@sibahle_khumalo_kheswa said:

"Listen untombi kayise me loh, she is so adorable."

Lesego and Bonko Khoza are expecting a baby girl

In another Briefly News story, the Khozas announced they were having a little girl on the way.

The Isono and former The Wife actors revealed the gender of their special cargo in a cute Instagram post where Lesego spilt the beans.

