Sneziey Msomi, the former contestant of Idols SA, is celebrating the arrival of her baby girl, Owomusa Ziyana

Sneziey expressed her gratitude and dedicated her daughter's life to the Lord

Fans showered Sneziey with congratulations and well wishes as she embarks on her journey of motherhood

Sneziey Msomi shared the first pics of her baby, Owomusa. Images: @snezieymsomi

Former Idols SA contestant Sneziey Msomi is celebrating the joyous arrival of her bundle of joy.

Sneziey Msomi shared pictures of her daughter Owomusa on Insta

According to TimesLIVE, the season 15 contestant took to social media to share her gratitude for the blessing of her daughter, Owomusa Ziyana.

Expressing her faith, Sneziey dedicated her little one's life to the Lord. Congratulations to Sneziey on this precious addition to her family.

Fans congratulated the singer, wishing her well

Msomi wrote:

Fans congratulated the singer and wished her well in her journey of motherhood.

@asavela__m said:

"My chicken welcome home Baby O ❤️"

@thahmakaenhle said:

"Congratulations Sne. You’re about to experience a love like no other. May God bless you and your husband ❤️"

@burblesngwenya said:

"You have done it sis welcome to nzalabantu land. Rest my love and enjoy your permanent gift from God "

@orianevansygent said:

"Oh siyabonga Jesu, congratulations mama❤️"

@colourme__sim said:

"Congratulations sis!!! I’m so happy for you!!! You’re going to be an incredible mom!!!❤️❤️❤️"

@cookingwithzanele said:

"Tozana ka gogozi ndzeee"

@connyy_mokoena's profile picture

"Hubby was like a wife? Who’s that! I got my baby now ❤️!! Congratulations Sis"

@sne_mlomomnandi said:

"Oh Sne Congratulations sis so happy you get to experience this love ❤️"

