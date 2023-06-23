Cardi B Shares Stunning Pictures at Daughter Kulture’s Graduation, Fans Gush Over the Duo’s Adorable Snaps
- Rapper Cardi B shared a tearful Instagram post celebrating her daughter Kulture's graduation
- Fans praised Cardi B for treating her daughter like a real child and allowing her to attend a regular school
- Some fans even joked about wanting their children to be best friends with Kulture so they could be friends with Cardi B too
PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!
Rapper Cardi B shared a tearful Instagram post as she celebrated her daughter Kulture's graduation.
Cardi B celebrates her daughter's graduation in style
According to People, Kulture is the oldest child of Cardi and Migos rapper Offset.
In the Instagram post, the 4-year-old wore a blue graduation gown over a sparkling pink dress while her mother rocked a grey pantsuit.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!
Cardi's post read:
"My baby moving on upI’m an emotionally proud mommyGive me good grades and I’ll give you the world baby "
Fans were starstruck by the mother-and-daughter pair
Fans shared praises and messages of congratulations to the mother and daughter duo. Some fans remarked on Kulture's growth.
@ms_t_biscuit said:
"How is she so big already? Cardi was just pregnant with her like yesterday. Kids aren’t staying little no more."
@freakymarko said:
"Cardi B is the only female rapper who had the same child twice."
@black_queen_of_america said:
"I love how she treats her daughter like a real child. No homeschool, let that baby be social"
@__maritzaa__420_rnwc said:
"I love how you're so humble Cardi I love how your daughter goes to a regular school you keep everything on the regular I freaking love it my respects to you always."
@lolo_bangzz said:
"Our niece getting good grades, we love to see it "
Stephanie Ndlovu confirms she is older than Hungani Ndlovu in sweet birthday message: "I thank God for you"
@zuki_lamani said:
"She’s so gorgeous "
@mrsstrands said:
"If Kulture was besties with my daughter me and Cardi being besties too "
@official_yanki_p said:
"Congrats my angel ❤️ Aunty love ya ❤️❤️❤️"
@sweeet_esme said:
"Imagine your mom being Cardi! Like I know she’s so proud!"
Cardi B shares her lavish car collection, including Lamborghini Urus, Chevy Suburban and Lamborghini Aventador
In a related story, Briefly News reported on Cardi B's luxurious car collection.
Cardi B is one of the most successful female rappers in the world. The star showed that hard work pays off when she showed off her lux car collection in a viral video.
The rapper has been spending money on expensive cars and getting some as birthday gifts from her rapper husband Offset.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News