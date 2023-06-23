Rapper Cardi B shared a tearful Instagram post celebrating her daughter Kulture's graduation

Fans praised Cardi B for treating her daughter like a real child and allowing her to attend a regular school

Some fans even joked about wanting their children to be best friends with Kulture so they could be friends with Cardi B too

Cardi B posted a heartfelt Insta message in tribute to her daughter Kulture as she graduates. Images: @iamcardib

Rapper Cardi B shared a tearful Instagram post as she celebrated her daughter Kulture's graduation.

Cardi B celebrates her daughter's graduation in style

According to People, Kulture is the oldest child of Cardi and Migos rapper Offset.

In the Instagram post, the 4-year-old wore a blue graduation gown over a sparkling pink dress while her mother rocked a grey pantsuit.

Cardi's post read:

"My baby moving on upI’m an emotionally proud mommyGive me good grades and I’ll give you the world baby "

Fans were starstruck by the mother-and-daughter pair

Fans shared praises and messages of congratulations to the mother and daughter duo. Some fans remarked on Kulture's growth.

@ms_t_biscuit said:

"How is she so big already? Cardi was just pregnant with her like yesterday. Kids aren’t staying little no more."

@freakymarko said:

"Cardi B is the only female rapper who had the same child twice."

@black_queen_of_america said:

"I love how she treats her daughter like a real child. No homeschool, let that baby be social"

@__maritzaa__420_rnwc said:

"I love how you're so humble Cardi I love how your daughter goes to a regular school you keep everything on the regular I freaking love it my respects to you always."

@lolo_bangzz said:

"Our niece getting good grades, we love to see it "

@zuki_lamani said:

"She’s so gorgeous "

@mrsstrands said:

"If Kulture was besties with my daughter me and Cardi being besties too "

@official_yanki_p said:

"Congrats my angel ❤️ Aunty love ya ❤️❤️❤️"

@sweeet_esme said:

"Imagine your mom being Cardi! Like I know she’s so proud!"

