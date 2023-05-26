Idols SA winner Noma Khumalo's debut album was recently spotted selling for just five rands, causing a stir on Twitter and leaving fans in disbelief

Noma Khumalo, who won the talent competition in 2016, has faced both highs and lows in her music career, including mental health struggles

Fans expressed sympathy for Noma, believing that she might have fallen on hard times, while some pointed out the lack of marketing and support for her after her Idols SA win

Mzansi sympathised with Noma Khumalo after a picture of her album selling R5 surfaced. Images: @nomakhumaloza

Idols SA winner Noma Khumalo recently sent Twitter into a frenzy after a photo of her album selling for five rands surfaced on social media.

Noma Khumalo is back in the limelight after a pic of her album surfaces

The Pietermaritzburg-born singer won the talent competition in 2016 in its 12th season. Since then, the songbird's music career has seen a fair share of highs and lows, culminating in mental health struggles.

According to TimesLIVE, Mzansi took issue with Gallo Records after Noma fell into a depression in 2019.

Seven years later, the singer's debut album has been seen going for just five rands, leaving South Africans in disbelief.

Fans couldn't believe that Noma's album was selling for R5

@Jabu_Macdonald shared the pic in a tweet captioned:

"Dam "

Fans gave mixed responses to the tweet. The general feeling was oisbelief and sympathy for the singer as Mzansi believed she had fallen on hard times.

@SizzleThobile said:

"Kahle kahle inkinga yithi la "

@maludaofficial commented:

"Be honest did you know about the album?"

@AfrikanChefZA said:

"Lack of marketing she should've been part of upcoming events after she won. At some point, I wish Idols fans were as passionate as Big Brother fans. Some of the ex-housemates get some deals because of their fanbase."

@Success_012King said:

"Guys it's priced R5 because no one really uses CDs anymore, it has nothing to do with the music or artists."

Idols SA: Mzansi debates about contracts that the singing competition winners sign with record labels

In a previous article, Briefly News reported on Mzansi debating over the contracts of Idols SA winners.

Social media users have raised genuine concerns about the whereabouts of the previous winners of Idols SA.

Many are asking why most of the talented singers who have participated in the competition always disappear into thin air. This comes after reports that the show will be cancelled.

