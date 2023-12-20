Somisi Mhlongo's baby mama, Palesa Madisakwane, was venting about her struggles of being the firstborn child

The former Generations actress spoke at length about how she has always had to fight for what she has while her siblings didn't have to

Netizens admitted to being on the same boat as the actress

Somizi Mhlongo's baby mama, Palesa Madisakwane, vented online about being the firstborn child and constantly having to struggle to get ahead. Images: palesamad

Source: Instagram

Palesa Madisakwane opened up about her struggles with being the firstborn child in her family. Known for her role as Palesa in Generations, the actress admitted that she had to fight tooth and nail for what she wanted while her younger siblings had things handed to them.

Palesa Madisakwane vents about her struggles

Former Generations actress and baby mama to Somizi Mhlongo, Palesa Madisakwane, decided to let out her frustrations and vent to her online community.

The actress opened a dialogue on her Instagram page about something many people have grown to resent: being the firstborn child. Palesa opened up about how life has never been easy on her, saying she had to struggle in school, her career, or her love life.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

The former sangoma revealed that though she has had to fight to get the life she wanted, her younger siblings, more so her sister who comes right after her, always had it easy:

"I have to fight more to get stuff. To be where I want to be, I've always struggled; things don't just come easy for me. Even in school, I had to work the hardest."

"When I look at my sister's life, I think she's always had it easier. She did very well in school; after school, she was the first to get a job in the family and the first to get a car."

"As the eldest, I struggled to catch up to my younger sister. She had a very good job the first time and got herself an apartment, so she has always been steps ahead of me. Even now, my sister is doing well, and I believe that even when she goes for interviews, she gets a job just like that. When I got a job, it was never permanent."

Palesa went on to say that she noticed a similar pattern with her cousins. A born-again Christian, Palesa said she would have struggled even more without God. The actress told Briefly News that she would host an Instagram live about the matter on Wednesday, 20 December 2023, at 7 pm.

Netizens weigh in on Palesa's struggles

Followers empathised with Palesa and showered her with encouragement, while others revealed that they are faced with the same struggles:

precious_mampuru_maja could relate:

This is so true; I am the firstborn, too. I would say the firstborn has that blessing or a star in us, but we don’t see it. Or the devil is fighting it."

sparkly762022 said:

"I'm in the same boat, Sis. Nothing comes easy, but with the grace of God, I somehow managed."

shirz540 wrote:

"I wish someone with more knowledge could explain in detail. I'm a firstborn; I also suffered to be where I am today. I just recently bought my first house six months ago at the age of 60."

lady.lee3535 related:

"I am the 1st born, I am experiencing the very same. Everything I have, I had to fight so hard. I even mentioned it to my Mom, and she told me that I must pray more, and it shall be well."

khulile_mrsnipho posted:

"I'm the 1st born, and it's exactly that way, sis. Nothing comes easily, I have to pray and fast, always."

morwadia_mantsopa responded:

"I'm a firstborn, and life is showing me flames. All my life has been a struggle, to get the smallest thing, I have to pray like I'm crazy."

Siblings buy their mom a house

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to two Rustenburg siblings who bought their mom a house in the North West.

The heartwarming TikTok video went viral, with netizens gushing over the sweet surprise.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News