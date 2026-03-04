Major General Richard Shibiri discussed the allegations of the institutional capture of the South African Police Service (SAPS)

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

GAUTENG – Major General Richard Shibiri has told the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry that there are some officers who work with criminal syndicates within the country.

General Shibiri, who is the suspended South African Police Services’ (SAPS) Head of Organised Crime, made the admission during his testimony before the commission.

The commission is probing allegations of criminality, political interference and corruption within the criminal justice system. The allegations were made by Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi during a press briefing on 6 July 2025.

General Mkhwanazi, the KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner, alleged that Minister of Police Senzo Mchunu and Deputy National Commissioner, General Shadrack Sibiya, were working together to shield the criminal cartels operating in the country.

General Richard Shibiri testified before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry. Image: Phill Magakoe

What did General Shibiri say about the capture allegations?

Testifying on 4 March 2026, General Shibiri said that there was no institutional capture of the police but admitted that some officers worked with criminal syndicates, using different methods.

He explained that some officers would work together in small groups with criminal syndicates to intercept goods such as drugs, copper or cash.

He also noted that others would ensure that criminals didn’t appear in court by editing the statements.

“Somebody is arrested, they charge the person, and the investigator takes it to court. Then they say ‘make a plan’ for the first time, we’ll give you how much.

“Then the investigator goes to the docket, removes the scale of the drugs. And the statement, which is written by somebody from the crime office, will say I found him in possession of nyaope. Knowing that there is no crime called nyaope, or possession of nyaope. Obviously, his case is not going to be enrolled,” General Shibiri explained.

Why is General Shibiri suspended?

The Head of Organised Crime was placed on precautionary suspension in March 2026 due to serious allegations made against him.

He faces allegations of bribery, with a previous witness testifying that Shibiri received a R80,000 cash payment from Vusimuzi Matlala via a company called AK Trading.

He is also accused of interfering in the murder investigation of Vereeniging engineer Armand Swart. He allegedly pressured investigators to release suspects by claiming, saying they were ‘dangerous people’.

He is also suspected of having links to Katiso ‘KT’ Molefe, another alleged criminal cartel leader and a suspect in the Swart murder case.

South Africans react to General Shibiri’s admission

Social media users weighed in on his comments, sharing mixed reactions to them.

Sello Mooka Mooka suggested:

“Maybe he is one of them, who knows?”

AT Panamor stated:

“They all know nothing about anything at their work.”

Marli Porter said:

“But those who are actively involved in crime will not admit it.”

Bishop Lucky Gesond Tlou noted:

“All these police top dogs are on suspension, jho.”

Lucky Mtsweni WeSandawana added:

“Arrest that man talking nonsense.”

